YouTube TV Loses MLB Network Ahead of Spring Training

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

a broken TV falling off the wall, showing the youtube tv logo
After failing to reach a renewal agreement, MLB Network is no longer available on YouTube TV. Additionally, DVR recordings of the MLB Network have disappeared from users’ accounts. This bad news comes just weeks before 2023 Spring Training, which begins February 24th.

As The Streamable notes, this is the first YouTube TV carriage dispute in more than a year. But Google has a long history of arguing over streaming rights—it spent months arguing with Roku in 2021, and at one point, it temporarily lost access to Disney-owned channels.

Still, some customers are optimistic about this MLB situation. When YouTube TV temporarily dropped Disney, the channels returned just one day later, presumably due to high-pressure negotiations. The same could happen with the MLB Network. (Personally, I’m not so optimistic.)

