Grab an NVIDIA Shield TV Pro During This Rare Sale

The all-powerful NVIDIA Shield TV Pro is $20 off at Amazon, bringing the price down to a rare $179. This is our favorite high-end streaming device, as it uses 4K AI upscaling to increase the quality of any video and can double as a Plex Media Server.

NVIDIA’s Shield TV and TV Pro rarely go on sale, as indicated by CamelCamelCamel’s price history. While today’s discount isn’t massive, it’s one of the best deals you’ll get on an NVIDIA Shield device—unless you’re willing to wait a while, I suppose.

The NVIDIA Shield TV Pro runs on Android TV and can access all of your favorite streaming apps. It’s the perfect device for a home theater, thanks to its support for 4K HDR streaming and Dolby Atmos. And with its strong port selection, the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro is a perfect companion for local media files, cloud games, and even some Android games.

Of course, we love to use the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro as a Plex Media Server. Essentially, we plug a hard drive full of movies into NVIDIA Shield TV Pro, set up the Plex software, and gain the ability to stream this media to any device (even outside of the home).

I should note that NVIDIA’s base-model Shield TV streaming stick is also on sale. Like the Pro model, it offers a high-end streaming experience with 4K upscaling and Dolby Atmos. But it has a much smaller port selection, it doesn’t double as a Plex Media Server, and it costs a lot less money.

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Streaming Player 4K ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Link Icon Read Review Geek's Full Review The NVIDIA Shield TV stick delivers high-quality video playback with AI upscaling and support for 4K HDR content. It also runs the Android TV software, opening the door to all of your favorite services.