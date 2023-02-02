Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
EarFun Air Pro 3 Review: Noise-Cancelling TWS Earbuds on a Budget
VyprVPN Review: Venomous or Defanged?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Grab an NVIDIA Shield TV Pro During This Rare Sale

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
NVIDIA Shield TV stick and TV Pro set-top box.
Michael Crider / Review Geek

The all-powerful NVIDIA Shield TV Pro is $20 off at Amazon, bringing the price down to a rare $179. This is our favorite high-end streaming device, as it uses 4K AI upscaling to increase the quality of any video and can double as a Plex Media Server.

NVIDIA’s Shield TV and TV Pro rarely go on sale, as indicated by CamelCamelCamel’s price history. While today’s discount isn’t massive, it’s one of the best deals you’ll get on an NVIDIA Shield device—unless you’re willing to wait a while, I suppose.

The NVIDIA Shield TV Pro runs on Android TV and can access all of your favorite streaming apps. It’s the perfect device for a home theater, thanks to its support for 4K HDR streaming and Dolby Atmos. And with its strong port selection, the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro is a perfect companion for local media files, cloud games, and even some Android games.

Of course, we love to use the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro as a Plex Media Server. Essentially, we plug a hard drive full of movies into NVIDIA Shield TV Pro, set up the Plex software, and gain the ability to stream this media to any device (even outside of the home).

I should note that NVIDIA’s base-model Shield TV streaming stick is also on sale. Like the Pro model, it offers a high-end streaming experience with 4K upscaling and Dolby Atmos. But it has a much smaller port selection, it doesn’t double as a Plex Media Server, and it costs a lot less money.

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Streaming Player 4K

 Read Review Geek's Full Review

The NVIDIA Shield TV stick delivers high-quality video playback with AI upscaling and support for 4K HDR content. It also runs the Android TV software, opening the door to all of your favorite services.

Amazon

$129.99
$149.99 Save 13%

Best Buy

$149.99
 

Best Android TV Device

NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro 4K

The NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro is probably the most high-end, powerful Android TV device you can buy. It can scale all video to 4K in Dolby Vision and play games via GeForce Now.

Amazon

$179.99
$199.99 Save 10%

Best Buy

$199.99
 

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »