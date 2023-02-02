Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
EarFun Air Pro 3 Review: Noise-Cancelling TWS Earbuds on a Budget
VyprVPN Review: Venomous or Defanged?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Download This Free Collection of PS5 Games Before May 9th

The awesome PlayStation Plus Collection is going away.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read

Sony’s awesome PlayStation Plus Collection of free games has been available to subscribers since 2020, but unfortunately, it’ll disappear in a few months. It’s some of the best PlayStation 4 games for free, as long as you have an active PS Plus subscription.

This week Sony started sending emails to users confirming that the PlayStation Plus Collection will no longer be available beginning May 9th. That gives you over three months to download these epic games, save them to your account, and continue accessing and playing them.

That bundle comes with some of the PlayStation 4’s best games, including Batman: Arkham Knight, Battlefield 1, God of WarThe Last of Us RemasteredFallout 4, Mortal Combat X, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, to name a few.

In the email from Sony, the message states: “From May 9th, the PlayStation Plus Collection will no longer be available as a PlayStation Plus benefit. You can add any of the titles from the PS Plus Collection to your game library before May 9th and play at any time in the future with an active PlayStation Plus membership.

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, Monthly Games, and other existing benefits will not be affected by this change.”

The Best PlayStation 5 Skins and Covers
RELATEDThe Best PlayStation 5 Skins and Covers

The company shared more details in a blog post, which confirms the Collection is disappearing. Instead, it looks like Sony wants to put more effort into its monthly lineup and game catalog for subscribers.

In total, there are 19 games available in the Collection that you can enjoy completely free. Make sure to open PS Plus on your console, scroll down to the PlayStation Plus Collection icon, then add each game to your library before the May 9th cutoff date.

Source: Sony

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »