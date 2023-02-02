Download This Free Collection of PS5 Games Before May 9th

Sony’s awesome PlayStation Plus Collection of free games has been available to subscribers since 2020, but unfortunately, it’ll disappear in a few months. It’s some of the best PlayStation 4 games for free, as long as you have an active PS Plus subscription.

This week Sony started sending emails to users confirming that the PlayStation Plus Collection will no longer be available beginning May 9th. That gives you over three months to download these epic games, save them to your account, and continue accessing and playing them.

That bundle comes with some of the PlayStation 4’s best games, including Batman: Arkham Knight, Battlefield 1, God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, Fallout 4, Mortal Combat X, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, to name a few.

In the email from Sony, the message states: “From May 9th, the PlayStation Plus Collection will no longer be available as a PlayStation Plus benefit. You can add any of the titles from the PS Plus Collection to your game library before May 9th and play at any time in the future with an active PlayStation Plus membership.

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, Monthly Games, and other existing benefits will not be affected by this change.”

The company shared more details in a blog post, which confirms the Collection is disappearing. Instead, it looks like Sony wants to put more effort into its monthly lineup and game catalog for subscribers.

In total, there are 19 games available in the Collection that you can enjoy completely free. Make sure to open PS Plus on your console, scroll down to the PlayStation Plus Collection icon, then add each game to your library before the May 9th cutoff date.