Dashlane Reveals Its Source Code on GitHub

The popular password manager company Dashlane recently took several steps to be more transparent about its platform, including putting its mobile app source code on GitHub for public viewing.

According to TechCrunch, Dashlane initially said it plans to make its entire codebase “fully open source,” but that’s not the case, at least not yet. For now, Dashlane has openly published its mobile app source code for Android and iOS, along with the codebase for the Apple Watch and Mac apps. Then, in the future, we could also see the web extension code published.

As you can probably imagine, there’s uncertainty around password managers as of late, especially with the never-ending LastPass scandal. And while we’re not sure if Dashlane is offering up the source code in response to that situation, it’s still something many users or businesses can appreciate.

So, why would Dashlane share the source code on GitHub? For one, it allows the public to take a peek, not to mention for auditing reasons. Plus, it gives users some added peace of mind. Here’s what the company had to say:

“The main benefit of making this code public is that anyone can audit the code and understand how we build the Dashlane mobile application. Customers and the curious can also explore the algorithms and logic behind password management software in general. In addition, business customers, or those who may be interested, can better meet compliance requirements by being able to review our code.”

Being transparent helps build trust with customers. Plus, this could help the company fix potential issues in the future by accepting contributions to the code. And while that’s not something Dashlane is doing yet, we could see it later.

However, it’s worth mentioning that Dashlane is one of many companies working towards a passwordless future thanks to Passkeys. At the end of the day, though, transparency is always welcomed.