Razer Unveils Its Lightest-Ever Gaming Mouse

Razer announced the latest Viper line of gaming mice: the Viper Mini Signature Edition. At just 49 grams, it’s the lightest gaming mouse the company has ever produced.
The Viper Mini Signature Edition has a nearly hollow interior surrounded by a magnesium alloy exoskeleton. This right-handed mouse features five programmable buttons, the Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, Gen-3 Optical Mouse Switches, and 60 hours of battery life, depending on the polling rate.
More specs on the Viper Mini Signature Edition include a max sensitivity of 30000 DPI, max speed of 750 IPS, max acceleration of 70 G, and a switch life cycle of 90 million clicks. However, due to its minimal construction, the mouse lacks a tilt scroll wheel, RGB lighting, and dock compatibility.
When you purchase the Viper Mini Signature Edition for $280, you get two sets of alcohol prep pads, two sets of Razer Mouse Grip tape, a Razer HyperPolling wireless dongle, a set of PTFE mouse feet, a microfiber cleaning cloth, a USB-A to USB-C Speedflex cable, and a set of Corning Gorilla Gass 3 mouse Feet.
The Viper Mini Signature Edition goes on sale on the Razer Website on February 11th.
