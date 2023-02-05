YouTuber Builds a Larger Than Life Mechanical Keyboard

If you’re a fan of mechanical keyboards, you’ll absolutely love this custom-made keyboard that’s so big it barely fits inside an office, let alone on your desk. The popular tech YouTuber Glarses set off to recreate Razer’s larger-than-life keyboard, and the results are excellent.

Glarses, the UK-based YouTuber, explains his content as a “comedy channel disguised as a tech channel” and creates all sorts of fun content. In the latest video, the team built a custom one-off mechanical keyboard that’s big enough a giant could use it. Not only does it look amazing, but the key clicks sound amazing too.

In the video, which at the time of writing has nearly 1.7 million views, Glarses talks about his obsession with keyboards throughout the last decade—going on to show several keyboards added to the collection over the years.

The final day of @CES is upon us. The booth was packed all week and everyone had a great time checking out our gear, especially the giant BlackWidow. If you're at CES and haven't stopped by, come say hi! pic.twitter.com/9LAnZuDlJl — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) January 12, 2018

However, the brand Razer built one that he’s always wanted (shown above), which it frequently shows off at events like the annual Consumer Electrics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Glarses tried to buy the keyboard from Razer, who politely declined the offer. So, the YouTuber did the next best thing and decided to build one.

Play Video

Look at that giant keyboard! Like any DIY project, nothing went as expected. The process wasn’t easy, with all sorts of problems along the way, and the keys didn’t fit right. That’s because everything from the PCB, key stabilizers, and caps had to be custom-made or big enough to work, soldered together, and meticulously crafted.

Glarses mentioned the entire project took countless hours to complete, and he spent upwards of $13,000 to make it come to life. It’s pretty impressive if I don’t say so myself.

The keyboard comes with giant blue off-the-shelf mechanical switches, which have a satisfying click and plenty of travel. There’s even a function full number pad. Think of this video the next time you’re typing away on your stylish mechanical keyboard with upgraded switches.