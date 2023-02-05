Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
EarFun Air Pro 3 Review: Noise-Cancelling TWS Earbuds on a Budget
VyprVPN Review: Venomous or Defanged?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

YouTuber Builds a Larger Than Life Mechanical Keyboard

This massive mechanical keyboard looks good and sounds even better.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Life-sized mechanical keyboard from YouTube.
Glarses / YouTube

If you’re a fan of mechanical keyboards, you’ll absolutely love this custom-made keyboard that’s so big it barely fits inside an office, let alone on your desk. The popular tech YouTuber Glarses set off to recreate Razer’s larger-than-life keyboard, and the results are excellent.

Glarses, the UK-based YouTuber, explains his content as a “comedy channel disguised as a tech channel” and creates all sorts of fun content. In the latest video, the team built a custom one-off mechanical keyboard that’s big enough a giant could use it. Not only does it look amazing, but the key clicks sound amazing too.

In the video, which at the time of writing has nearly 1.7 million views, Glarses talks about his obsession with keyboards throughout the last decade—going on to show several keyboards added to the collection over the years.

However, the brand Razer built one that he’s always wanted (shown above), which it frequently shows off at events like the annual Consumer Electrics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Glarses tried to buy the keyboard from Razer, who politely declined the offer. So, the YouTuber did the next best thing and decided to build one.

Look at that giant keyboard! Like any DIY project, nothing went as expected. The process wasn’t easy, with all sorts of problems along the way, and the keys didn’t fit right. That’s because everything from the PCB, key stabilizers, and caps had to be custom-made or big enough to work, soldered together, and meticulously crafted.

The Ultimate Mechanical Keyboard Buying Guide
RELATEDThe Ultimate Mechanical Keyboard Buying Guide

Glarses mentioned the entire project took countless hours to complete, and he spent upwards of $13,000 to make it come to life. It’s pretty impressive if I don’t say so myself.

The keyboard comes with giant blue off-the-shelf mechanical switches, which have a satisfying click and plenty of travel. There’s even a function full number pad. Think of this video the next time you’re typing away on your stylish mechanical keyboard with upgraded switches.

via Makezine

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »