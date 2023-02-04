Buying Guides
Sony Reveals Its Next-Gen 8K A/V Receivers

Andrew Heinzman
News Editor
| 1 min read
The Sony STR-AZ1000ES A/V receiver
Sony

Out of nowhere, Sony just revealed five new 8K A/V receivers. They offer several advanced features, including wireless connectivity, Sonos compatibility, and 360 Spatial Sound Mapping. These are the first new Sony receivers in recent memory, so home theater fans are sure to be excited by this launch.

The most affordable receiver in this lineup, the 7.2-channel STR-AN1000, is available for pre-order at $900. It features an impressive port selection, including two 8K inputs and six 4K inputs (two of which support a 120Hz refresh rate).

Naturally, the STR-AN1000 supports home theater standards like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and HDR10. But it also offers tons of wireless connectivity options, including Chromecast Built-In, AirPlay, Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, and for the first time in a Sony receiver, Works with Sonos. (This receiver also supports Sony’s wireless rear speakers, and it offers audio-enhancement features like 360 Spatial Sound Mapping.)

The other four receivers announced by Sony—STR-AZ7000ES (13.2 CH), STR-AZ5000ES (11.2 CH), STR-AZ3000ES (9.2 CH), and STR-AZ1000ES (7.2 CH)—arrive sometime in March (though presale is available today). They’re part of Sony’s high-end “ES” or “Elevated Standard” series and are intended for custom installations with systems like Control4 and Crestron. So, quite naturally, they’re expensive and niche.

To keep things simple, I’m going to broadly describe how the new ES receivers are different from Sony’s previous offerings. They use a new 32-bit DAC, a larger power capacitor, and a more robust chassis with a frame-beam base (which might reduce distortion). The features introduced in Sony’s STR-AN1000 carry over to these ES receivers, so yes, they accept 8K and 4K 120Hz video.

Again, you can pre-order Sony’s 7.2-channel STR-AN1000 A/V receiver today for $900. It’s available at the Sony website and at various retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy.

Sony STR-AN1000 7.2 CH 8K A/V Receiver

With two 8K video inputs, four 4K inputs, and two 4K 120Hz inputs, the Sony STR-AN1000 is one of the most robust 7.2-channel A/V receivers available today. Plus, it supports several wireless connectivity methods.

Amazon

$899.99
 

Best Buy

$899.99
 

Source: Sony via CNET

