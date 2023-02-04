Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
EarFun Air Pro 3 Review: Noise-Cancelling TWS Earbuds on a Budget
VyprVPN Review: Venomous or Defanged?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Cybertruck Spotted with Updated Side Mirrors That Match Its Wild Design

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Cybertruck spotted with new mirrors
ftronz / Instagram

The Tesla Cybertruck is slowly becoming a reality. In October, after several years of teasers and design changes, the company said the design was set in stone and started tooling for production lines. However, new leaks suggest changes are still ongoing.

New images emerged this week on Instagram and Twitter showing the Tesla Cybertruck with some unique new side-view mirrors. As you can see, the latest mirrors have a triangular design and sharp edges, just like the Cybertruck itself.

Everything We Know About The Tesla Cybertruck
RELATEDEverything We Know About The Tesla Cybertruck

The original pre-production model from the initial announcement didn’t have any mirrors. Then, eventually, several prototypes were spotted with the same type of mirrors you’ll find on most vehicles. However, those large, rounded, plastic mirrors looked out of place on the angled steel of the Cybertruck.

It didn’t make sense to have all sorts of sharp angles on the truck but then round ABS plastic mirrors. Whether you like the look or not, it looks like Tesla could at least match those sharp lines and wild designs of the truck with other components, like the side mirrors.

We’re not sure how functional that type of mirror is, but at least it looks good. However, we can’t say if that’ll be what arrives on production units, as Tesla is constantly changing things. However, Elon Musk recently posted on Twitter that he’s viewed production beta versions of the vehicle and said, “it is incredible.” For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

via DriveTeslaCanada

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »