How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Everything You Need to Know About Adult Night at LEGOLAND

Shannon Flynn
Shannon Flynn
Freelance Writer

Shannon Flynn is a freelance writer for Review Geek. This attorney turned writer has been creating content ranging from blogs to eBooks for nearly a decade. She has written on topics in several industries, including healthcare, retail, and law. However, she has a special interest in writing about tech products, including smart home devices, e-readers, Apple products, and Nintendo gaming. She also has a passion for trying out different apps and all things LEGO. Read more...

| 3 min read
The entrance to LEGOLAND in New York
Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock.com

LEGO is beloved by kids and adults alike, so it makes sense that LEGOLAND Resorts and Discovery Centers are always full of builders of all ages. However, it can be hard to enjoy LEGOLAND with kids running the show. The good news is many LEGOLAND locations in the United States offer special Adult Nights throughout the year.

If you’re looking to get the lowdown on this LEGO event for adults, we can help. We’re explaining everything you need to know, including what you can expect from this event, who can attend, and how much a ticket will set you back.

Table of Contents

What Is LEGOLAND?
What Is Adult Night at LEGOLAND?
Who Can Attend Adult Nights at LEGOLAND?
When Are LEGOLAND Adult Nights?
How Do I Go to Adult Night at LEGOLAND?

What Is LEGOLAND?

A LEGOLAND discover center sign
Jaclyn Vernace/Shutterstock.com

Before we dive into discussing Adult Night at LEGOLAND, it makes sense to talk about what LEGOLAND is. For those who don’t know, LEGOLAND isn’t just a single location. The name refers to two different LEGO-themed entertainment destinations around the United States and the world: LEGOLAND Resorts and Discovery Center locations.

LEGOLAND Resorts are action-packed theme parks that feature everything from rides and giant LEGO models to shows and meet and greets. As for LEGOLAND Discovery Centers, these are family-friendly indoor spaces that house LEGO-inspired models and attractions. You can think of them as smaller, indoor versions of LEGOLAND Resorts.

What Is Adult Night at LEGOLAND?

Three adults play with LEGO bricks.
LEGOLAND

Now that we’re all familiar with LEGOLAND, it’s time to look at this specific event for grownups. As you might have guessed from the name, Adult Night is a time for LEGO fans aged 18 and older to enjoy select LEGOLAND locations without kiddos around. There’s no need to wait on little ones or worry you’re taking away a child’s opportunity to play because there won’t be a kid in sight.

What you experience at Adult Night depends on which LEGOLAND location you’re visiting. For example, the LEGOLAND New York Resort offers special LEGO builds, activities, games with prizes, themed rides, minifigure trading, photo ops, and 20% off at The BIG Shop. Also, if you find yourself needing a refreshment, you can pick up food and beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) at the event.

If you attend an event at a LEGOLAND Discovery Center location, you can enjoy a similar experience. The centers host LEGO-themed activities and builds that are designed for adults. You can also access all Discovery Center activities to feel like a kid again.

Who Can Attend Adult Nights at LEGOLAND?

It’s sounding pretty good so far, right? Now, you might be wondering who is allowed to attend these evening events at LEGOLAND Resorts and Discovery Centers.

There is just one rule when it comes to who can attend Adult Night at LEGOLAND. You have to be an adult who is 18 or older, so be prepared to show some ID. Remember, you’ll need to be 21 or older if you want to enjoy a boozy beverage during your visit.

When Are LEGOLAND Adult Nights?

Two LEGO roses appear on an advertisement for LEGOLAND Adult Night.
LEGOLAND

So, we’ve determined that this event is perfect for you if you’re a LEGO fan who is old enough to vote. However, how do you know when the next Adult Night is so that you can take part in the LEGO goodness?

The answer to this question depends on the LEGOLAND Resort or Discovery Center location you want to visit. Typically, Adult Nights occur anywhere from once a month to a few times each year. You can select your preferred LEGOLAND location to see the date of its next Adult Night.

How Do I Go to Adult Night at LEGOLAND?

We’ve reached our final question, and you’ll be happy to know that it’s easy to attend an Adult Night event. You just need to reserve a ticket in advance online. This is an important thing to remember. These events have limited capacity, so you can’t just buy your ticket at the door.

The cost of a ticket to LEGOLAND depends on which location you’re visiting. In general, the price varies from $10 to $24.99 per person for adult night at a LEGOLAND Discovery Center. As for adult night at a LEGOLAND Resort, you’ll typically pay about $50 to get in.

If you can’t make it to a LEGOLAND location, don’t sweat it. You can pick up a few of the newest LEGO sets to create your own LEGOLAND-style adult night at home.

The Best New LEGO Sets Releasing in 2023

LEGO Jazz Club
Best Addition to Your LEGO City
LEGO Jazz Club
LEGO
LEGO Peach's Garden Balloon Ride Expansion
Best Super Mario Set
LEGO Peach's Garden Balloon Ride Expansion
LEGO
LEGO Lunar New Year Parade
Best to Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit
LEGO Lunar New Year Parade
LEGO
LEGO Gryffindor House Banner
Best for Gryffindors
LEGO Gryffindor House Banner
LEGO
LEGO The Avengers Quinjet
Best for Marvel Adventures
LEGO The Avengers Quinjet
LEGO
LEGO Moana's Wayfinding Boat
Best for Disney Princesses
LEGO Moana's Wayfinding Boat
LEGO
LEGO Bugatti Bolide
Best Way to Bring Home a Bugatti
LEGO Bugatti Bolide
LEGO
LEGO Daffodils
Best for Enhancing Your LEGO Bouquet
LEGO Daffodils
LEGO
Payakan the Tulkun & Crabsuit
Best from the New Avatar Movie
Payakan the Tulkun & Crabsuit
LEGO
