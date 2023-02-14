Velotric Nomad 1 E-Bike Review: Affordable Fat Tire Fun

9/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage

3 - Strongly Flawed Design

4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons

5 - Acceptably Imperfect

6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale

7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class

8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes

9 - Shut Up And Take My Money

10 - Absolute Design Nirvana Rating: Price: $1,599

Electric bikes are everywhere in all sorts of form factors and price points. Velotric is a relatively new brand, but its latest Nomad 1 fat tire e-bike offers a comprehensive list of features, a stylish yet rugged design, plenty of power at an affordable price point, and loads of fun to ride.

Adam Zhang, a co-founder of Lime Scooters, leads Velotric Bikes. And while we loved the company’s first bike, the Discover 1, it had a few shortcomings in terms of power and braking performance. So when the company announced a bigger and better fat tire model with more power for $1,599, I had to take a look.

The new Velotric Nomad 1 is your typical Class 2 e-bike with a throttle and five levels of pedal assist, all packaged into a sleek frame, full of features, and topped off with massive four-inch fat tires ready to handle any terrain. For the price, we’re getting high-end Shimano components, a bigger 750W motor, and the option of a step-thru or high-step frame to fit any style.

And while it’s not cheap, this bike is affordable in the competitive world of electric bikes. Pair that price with 55 miles of range on a charge, front suspension, and the ability to drive around town or go off-road, and the Nomad 1 is a capable and well-rounded bike ready for adventure.

Here's What We Like Powerful 750w motor

Rugged yet stylish design

Hydraulic disc brakes

Four-inch puncture-resistant tires

Ready for any terrain And What We Don't Bigger and heavier than expected

No built-in tail light

Tops out at 20mph

Review Geek's expert reviewers go hands-on with each product we review. We put every piece of hardware through hours of testing in the real world and run them through benchmarks in our lab. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product and never aggregate other people’s reviews. Read more >>

Assembly & Design

Motor: 750W Motor (1200W Peak) with 65 Nm torque

750W Motor (1200W Peak) with 65 Nm torque Tires: 26 x 4.0″ puncture-resistant tires (front and rear tire fenders included)

26 x 4.0″ puncture-resistant tires (front and rear tire fenders included) Lighting: Integrated headlight (and an add-on battery tail light)

Integrated headlight (and an add-on battery tail light) Weight: 72lbs and 440lb max riding load

72lbs and 440lb max riding load Rating: IPX6 water-resistance

IPX6 water-resistance Colors: Step-thru is available in Mango yellow, Cyan, Ski blue, and Spring green

Step-thru is available in Mango yellow, Cyan, Ski blue, and Spring green High-step is available in Mango yellow, Sand (pictured), Indigo gray, and Forest green

The Velotric Nomad 1 is a big, durable, capable fat tire electric bike, but that also means it’s pretty heavy. You’ll get a massive box with a 72lbs bike inside, so be prepared to handle it. You will have to assemble the bike to a degree, but it’s easy enough that anyone can do it without any skill or prior bike knowledge.

With such a great feature list and price point, this could be your first electric bike. If so, that’s fine, as you’ll get easy assembly instructions and a set of tools in the box. You’ll have everything you need to put it together in around 30 minutes, then hit a trail.

I’ve said this in other bike reviews because it’s accurate. If you can assemble some IKEA furniture or use a screwdriver, you can easily build this bike.

Pull the Nomad 1 out of the box, remove all the safety cardboard, plastic, and styrofoam, and quickly put it together. That mainly consists of attaching the front tire, screwing on the handlebars and pedals, attaching the 3.5-inch display, throwing in the battery cell, and you’re all set.

As far as the design, I love it. The slightly angled, high-step frame tube gives it an aggressive look, and it’s clear that every aspect of the design was carefully thought out. This bike was designed for enjoyment from the upgraded 180mm hydraulic disc brakes, long front suspension, and fat tires.

It comes with front and rear tire fenders, but I left the front off to help highlight the design, plus it looks better. The design allows for a comfortable upright riding position, and the seat has enough adjustment to handle riders anywhere from 5’1″ to 6’9″. That said, anyone under 5’9″ will want the step-thru model without the bar in the middle.

The design isn’t anything we haven’t seen before, but what is important is this offers the same specs, power, style, and performance as more expensive models, yet it’s only $1,599.

Hitting a Trail (or the Street)

Power: Thumb throttle and five-level pedal assist

Thumb throttle and five-level pedal assist Speed: 20MPH top speed (unlockable to 25+)

I’ve been riding the Nomad 1 fat tire bike for over a month, and it’s an absolute blast to ride. From taking quick trips around the neighborhood to my mailbox, hitting desert trails behind my house, or zipping down the street to the gas station.

Being a class 2 e-bike means it works with a throttle, pedal, or both. Using the throttle to get up and go is excellent, or you can pedal and fill the power kick-on. Thankfully, this bike has a bigger 750W motor compared to the 500W Discover 1, which gives you more torque around town or going up hills. I went up a few steep hills and continued to gain speed, so it was more than enough for most.

More importantly, the Nomad 1 has quality hydraulic disc brakes that work amazingly well. The upgraded brake system quickly and efficiently brings the bike safely to a stop, even while traveling at fast speeds.

I’m glad this bike comes with a bigger motor and five levels of pedal assist, as that gives you more options to fine-tune the riding experience. You’ll see all your stats on the LCD screen, from battery levels, range, top speed, miles, pedal assist level, and more. Tap all the way down and hold, and it’ll even go into a “walk” mode to help you walk and push its heavy frame.

It’s worth noting that Class 2 bikes have a 20mph speed limit in throttle mode, but you can always pedal simultaneously and reach higher speeds. I got it up to 23mph with ease. Remember that the top speed with the throttle will depend on which level you selected on the display.

Level 1: 10mph

Level 2: 12mph

Level 3: 15mph

Level 4: 17mph

Level 5: 20mph

Then, for those unaware, Velotric will let you unlock higher speeds on the bike. This will void the warranty and could break bike laws in your city, but it enables you to crank up the top speed to 25+mph. Naturally, I immediately unlocked the highest setting, which made this amazingly fun bike even better. Going down a slight hill, I hit 34mph, felt the wind in my hair, and loved every minute of it.

Don’t get me wrong, the Velotric Nomad 1 is an excellent bike out of the box, and that’s how most people should use it. However, if you want extra speed and torque (and your city allows it), dialing it up a bit made me love this bike. It’s like the cherry on top.

In terms of daily riding, everything about this bike feels great. It’s solid, sturdy, feels well made, and everything just works. Easily shift gears, hit the throttle, or adjust the suspension to match the terrain. Even though it’s a bit heavy and has fat, meaty tires, it’s a smooth riding experience.

The rugged frame, quality components, and fat tires give you confidence on the Nomad 1. Just make sure to wear a helmet.

If I had one complaint, it would be that the Nomad 1 doesn’t have a built-in tail light that illuminates as you hit the brakes. The original Discover 1 did, so I was expecting the same. Instead, it comes with a snap-on reflector with a built-in LED light, which I didn’t bother putting on. Still, I’m glad it’s included in the box for those who want the added safety measure.

Solid Brakes & Suspension

Suspension: 80mm travel hydraulic front fork with preload adjustment and lockout

80mm travel hydraulic front fork with preload adjustment and lockout Brakes: 180mm hydraulic disc brakes

180mm hydraulic disc brakes Drivetrain: Seven-speed with Shimano derailleur and shifter

When you’re riding a big, fast, heavy electric bike, you’ll want brakes that get the job done. Thankfully, the Velotric Nomad 1 has oversized 180mm rotors and quality hydraulic disc brakes front and rear. This gives you plenty of control while ripping through a neighborhood, hitting a sandy gravel road, and makes for a more comfortable riding experience.

Another thing I wanted to mention is the suspension. Many e-bikes don’t have front suspension, which I feel is essential on a bike heavier than a traditional pedal bike. The Velotric Nomad 1 has upgraded 80mm front suspension, with adjustments and lockout. This is something you typically find in more expensive bikes.

I went on a six-mile ride in the desert behind my house here in Las Vegas, and a decent amount of the trail was on dirt or gravel. The front suspension handled all the bumps better than others I’ve tested, which is a huge plus for me. Then, when you get back to a regular road, you can turn the dial to tighten that suspension or lock it out entirely if you’d like a stiff ride and don’t want to lose any of the power as you pedal.

This isn’t a full-suspension mountain bike, but thanks to oversized tires, front suspension, and a more powerful motor, the Nomad 1 gave me more flexibility in choosing a trail.

Real-World Battery Life & Range

Battery: 692 Wh, 48V battery

692 Wh, 48V battery LG/Samsung certified, Tesla-grade 21700 battery cells

Range: Up to 55 miles per charge

Up to 55 miles per charge Charging: Six Hours to full (fast 48V 3A charger included)

Six Hours to full (fast 48V 3A charger included) Controls: 3.5-inch backlit LCD display, speedometer, trip odometer, pedal assist level, and more

Battery life and range are always a little hit or miss. That’s because it depends on what pedal-assist level you use, how much you pedal, the weight of the rider, and other factors. I’m happy to report that Velotric’s promised max range of 55 miles per charge is pretty accurate, and that’s impressive.

After charging the bike from 30-100%, which took just under four hours, I went on several rides to test the battery life over a weekend. I went 26 miles between regular and off-road paths in three days. I used throttle-only a lot, pedaled as much as I wanted, went up several steep hills, and still had 2/5 bars left on the battery meter. This suggests I could have gone another 20.

Remember that I also unlocked the faster 25+ mph mode, which lowers your range as it takes more battery to reach those speeds. Either way, it’s safe to say you could easily pedal and throttle upwards of 40-50 miles on this bike, making it great for trails, camping, or even a short commute. From zero to 100%, Velotric says it’ll take around six hours to charge fully.

Should You Buy One?

So, what’s the verdict? Honestly, the Velotric Nomad 1 surprised me a bit. It’s an absolute blast to ride, feels safe, packs plenty of power, and looks great. I got multiple compliments on the Nomad and even let a friendly stranger at the park give it a spin. He probably went home and bought one.

Velotric’s Nomad 1 fat tire electric bike checks all your typical e-bike boxes, but then so much more. It’s a compelling package that delivers all the specs and features of more expensive bikes. You can choose from eight different colors in two styles, then enjoy a fun bike with excellent battery life and range, front suspension, good brakes, and a set of front and rear fenders to keep things clean.

Even more impressive is that a seasoned rider like myself didn’t feel underwhelmed by the bike. It’s gnarly in all the right ways. At the same time, it’s easy enough to use and ride that a beginner can hop on, pedal, or use the throttle and enjoy every minute of it.

Whether this is your first e-bike or you’ve owned several, the Velotric Nomad 1 delivers an affordable and excellent fat tire experience.