Google Pushes a Fix for Pixel Buds A-Series Pairing Problem

A recent firmware update (v3.519.0) for the Pixel Buds A-Series ruined the product’s ability to pair with new devices. Today, Google is rolling out a new update (v3.527.0) to fix the problem. Note that this update won’t reach all users until February 6th, so if you aren’t experiencing any problems, you should wait.

As described by Google, the v3.519.0 firmware has an “issue” that prevents Pixel Buds A-Series from connecting to a second device. Users complained that they couldn’t move their Buds’ connection from a phone to a tablet, for example.

If you are currently using the broken v3.519.0 firmware, you can attempt a manual update for the v3.527.0 fix. Start by opening your Pixel Buds case (leaving the earbuds in). Then, on your Android phone, open the Pixel Buds app, scroll down, select “More Settings,” and find “Firmware Update.” (If you’re using a Pixel phone, go to your Settings, tap “Connected Devices,” and select your Pixel Buds.)

That said, those who aren’t experiencing any problems with their Pixel Buds A-Series should hold off on updating. Google says that the v3.527.0 firmware won’t reach all users until February 6th, so if you try to force an update now, there’s a decent chance that you’ll accidentally install the broken firmware update.

Note that your Pixel Buds may attempt an automatic update. You can disable this feature by navigating to your Pixel Buds’ firmware update page (using the instructions listed earlier) and turning off “Automatic Updates.” You will still receive notifications when new updates are available.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series True Wireless In-Ear Headphones The affordable Pixel Buds A-Series deliver high-quality audio with adaptive volume, noise-reducing microphones, IPX4 sweat protection, and a total 24-hour battery life.