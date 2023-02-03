Buying Guides
Google Will Discuss Search and AI at a February 8th Event

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
A building with the Google logo at CES 2023.
Justin Duino / Review Geek

On February 8th, Google will host a “Live from Paris” event to discuss “Search, Maps and beyond.” We believe that Google will show off new AI technologies to rival ChatGPT, which is currently integrating with Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

There isn’t a ton of information on this event. But in an invite to The Verge, Google claims that it’s “using the power of AI to reimagine how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need.”

This comes as a bit of a surprise—Google was expected to discuss AI at its I/O 2023 event, which usually takes place in May. Presumably, Google is sharing this information a few months early to set things straight; the king of AI wants its throne back.

AI Isn't Really Artificial Intelligence
RELATEDAI Isn't Really Artificial Intelligence

Since the launch of ChatGPT, many people have questioned the future of Google Search. Reports indicate that Google CEO Sundar Pichai declared a “Code Red” emergency after ChatGPT’s speedy rise in popularity. During an earnings call on February 2nd, Pichai promised that customers will soon gain access to Google’s most advanced AI language technologies, including LaMDA (which made an appearance at last year’s I/O).

This is Google’s first major step toward reestablishing its authority in AI. And you can stream it live on February 8th at 8:30am ET. Apologies to all the west coasters out there—the Live from Paris event streams a bit earlier than usual.

Source: Google

