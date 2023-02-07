Roku and DoorDash Team Up to Give Users Six Months of Free Food Deliveries

A night watching TV or movies at home was a little more convenient for Roku users. This week, the company announced a new promotional partnership with food delivery service DoorDash. Qualified Roku account holders can get free for six months of DoorDash’s DashPass service.

DashPass is a subscription service that offers free food deliveries from eligible restaurants. Of course, users still have to pay for the food, but if a customer’s order is over $12, the delivery fee is $0 for select providers. Additionally, grocery orders over $25 have a $0 delivery fee from eligible stores. Plus, DashPass subscribers receive priority customer support and Dash-Pass-only promotions.

In order to qualify for six months of free DashPass, you must have a Roku account with a linked streaming or smart home device. Unfortunately, the offer is unavailable to users with active DashPass membership or a membership that lapsed within the last six months.

You can claim your six free months of DashPass via Roku’s website. To learn more about DashPass, visit DoorDash on the web, or download the app (iOS, Android).