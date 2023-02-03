Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
EarFun Air Pro 3 Review: Noise-Cancelling TWS Earbuds on a Budget
VyprVPN Review: Venomous or Defanged?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

AT&T Is Slowly Shuttering Its Landline Phone Service

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The AT&T logo with an old landline phone.
Audio und werbung/Shutterstock.com

Up until late 2022, telecom companies were required to offer copper landline services. But the FCC abandoned this “burdensome” regulation to make way for fiber-optic technology. As a result, companies like AT&T are slowly shutting down their respective landline operations.

According to its website, AT&T still offers traditional landline service in some regions. But the company is simultaneously revoking landline access from some customers. As reported by the Times of San Diego, AT&T recently told a California condo association that it needs a fiber-optic upgrade to continue receiving home phone service.

Essentially, AT&T is pushing its landline customers toward VOIP—phone service that operates through the internet. If your home phone uses a mobile or broadband network (which is extremely common these days), you don’t need to worry about losing service. But those who rely on copper landlines will be forced to upgrade at some point.

What Is VoIP? Voice Over IP Calling Explained
RELATEDWhat Is VoIP? Voice Over IP Calling Explained

Ditching landlines will allow AT&T to install more fiber-optic cables, which provide internet speeds that are magnitudes faster than DSL or cable internet. Still, some people argue that copper landlines need to stick around, as the old-fashioned technology is favored by many seniors.

Oh, and small telecom companies can’t save you from this trend. When the federal government broke up telecom monopolies in the 1990s, it dictated that large providers must offer “analog voice-grade copper loops” to their competitors. Without this regulation, the majority of small providers will be forced to give up on landlines.

If you or a family member still uses landline phone service, now’s the time to upgrade. A VOIP phone service that operates over a mobile or broadband network is the way to go. Ask your cable or internet provider if they bundle VOIP home phone service with their other plans.

Source: AT&T via Cord Cutters News

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »