News

Score the Pixel 7 Pro for $599, Its Lowest Price Yet

The regular Pixel 7 is on sale too.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news.

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
A Pixel 7 Pro on a bed or rocks
Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is already a good deal compared to much of the competition, but right now, it’s available at the lowest price we’ve seen yet. You can get this high-end phone for the cost of its smaller sibling, with Buy Buy offering the Pixel 7 Pro for only $599.

Google’s latest smartphones came out in October, and while we saw a few good deals during the holidays, none were as good as this. You don’t need a promo code, trade-in, or any other nonsense. It’s just an outright discount.

Our Pixel 7 review concluded that at $600, the phone is a no-brainer, but getting the bigger and better Pixel 7 Pro for that price is even better.

Google Pixel 7 Review: It's a No-Brainer
RELATEDGoogle Pixel 7 Review: It's a No-Brainer

For those unaware, the Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s latest and greatest smartphone. You’re getting a big 6.7-inch 120Hz HD display, triple cameras on the rear, stereo speakers, and a 5,000 mAh battery that should last all day.

The only condition is that you activate it on one of Best Buy’s partner carriers. For example, if you buy the Pixel 7 Pro and activate it on AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, or a few other options, you’ll save $300, making the flagship phone only $599. That’s a screamin’ good deal.

Best Buy is actually offering both of Google’s latest smartphones at a considerable discount. While the big bad Pixel 7 Pro is the obvious choice, the smaller Pixel 7 is down to a mind-boggling $399, its lowest price ever. Grab either one from the links below.

Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB

Best Buy has a huge sale going on for Google's Pixel 7 Pro. Grab this phone at a $300 discount, making it only $599.

Best Buy

$749.00
$899.00 Save 17%

Target

$899.00
 

Amazon

Google Pixel 7 128GB

The Pixel 7 for only $399 at Best Buy is one of the best deals we've seen yet.

Best Buy

$499.00
$599.00 Save 17%

Target

$599.00
 

Amazon

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »