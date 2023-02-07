Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand Review: Compromised Versatility
EarFun Air Pro 3 Review: Noise-Cancelling TWS Earbuds on a Budget
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Drop’s Newest ‘LOTR’ Mechanical Keyboard Features the Eye of Sauron

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A closeup on the Eye of Sauron graphic on the Drop LOTR Black Speech mechanical keyboard.
Drop

After launching its Elvish and Dwarvish mechanical keyboards, DROP is back with a new Mordor-themed Black Speech keyboard. It features a dastardly design with the Eye of Sauron, Black Speech keycaps (based on the language of Mordor), and an inscription from The One Ring.

This is the third mechanical keyboard in the Drop + Lord of the Rings series. And it follows the same formula as the other entries—a tenkeyless layout, a customized aluminum chassis, Holy Panda X switches, Drop Phantom stabilizers, and a custom keycap set. Notably, it’s a wired USB-C keyboard, rather than a Bluetooth device.

1 of 4
The Drop LOTR Black Speech mechanical keyboard.
Drop
The Drop LOTR Black Speech mechanical keyboard sitting on a table with alternate red and gray keycaps, plus key removal tools.
English-language training keys are provided with the Black Speech keyboard. Drop
A photo of the Holy Panda X switches on the Drop Black Speech keyboard.
Drop
Closeup of the Black Speech script on the keybaord's keycaps.
Artisan keycaps are sold separately. Drop
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3
Navigate to Slide Number 4
The 7 Best Portable Mechanical Keyboards of 2022
RELATEDThe 7 Best Portable Mechanical Keyboards of 2022

Drop sells fully-assembled versions of this keyboard, which include a set of training keycaps to help you adjust to the Black Speech language (training keycaps feature both English and Dark Speech script). Interestingly, the spacebar has an inscription from The One Ring, and “artisan keycaps” are available to users who want an extra bit of flair (at an extra price).

The Drop + LOTR Black Speech keyboard is now available for $199. Note that this keyboard comes with a three-year warranty, and users can buy additional LOTR keycaps from the Drop website.

Drop + LOTR Black Speech Keyboard

Enter Mordor with this Black Speech-themed mechanical keyboard.

Shop

Source: Drop

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »