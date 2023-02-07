Visit Elvish Paradise with LEGO’s ‘LOTR’ Rivendell Set

Join the Fellowship of the Ring with LEGO’s Rivendell, a massive new set based on the Lord of the Rings film franchise. This thing is ridiculously detailed; it’s the largest LOTR set ever created by LEGO, and it comes in at a whopping $500.

The new Rivendell set is clearly inspired by LEGO’s Hogwarts Castle and Millennium Falcon—two adult-oriented sets that cost a fortune and take days to build. Rivendell contains 6,167 individual pieces, plus 15 minifigs that represent the nine members of the Fellowship, plus Elrond, Arwen, Bilbo Baggins, a couple elves, and a dwarf.

LEGO divides this set into three distinct sections to better represent the LOTR films. The first section features the Council Ring, Frodo’s bedroom, and Elrond’s study (with paintings of Middle-Earth). Section two focuses on an Elven tower with several Elven statues, and section three includes a bridge and gazebo to recreate the scene where the Fellowship leaves Rivendell.

A close inspection of this set reveals several small details. The broken sword of Narsil is held at a statue, and there’s a small nook where Bilbo writes his book and keeps a mithril shirt. LEGO even includes some chairs for the Council Ring.

The LEGO Rivendell set launches March 8th for $500. If you’re a LEGO VIP member, you can order this set a day early and score a free Frodo and Golum LEGO Brickheadz set.

