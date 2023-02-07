Buying Guides
Visit Elvish Paradise with LEGO's 'LOTR' Rivendell Set

How much mithril is this worth?

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

@andrew_andrew__
The LEGO Rivendell set on a counter.
LEGO

Join the Fellowship of the Ring with LEGO’s Rivendell, a massive new set based on the Lord of the Rings film franchise. This thing is ridiculously detailed; it’s the largest LOTR set ever created by LEGO, and it comes in at a whopping $500.

The new Rivendell set is clearly inspired by LEGO’s Hogwarts Castle and Millennium Falcon—two adult-oriented sets that cost a fortune and take days to build. Rivendell contains 6,167 individual pieces, plus 15 minifigs that represent the nine members of the Fellowship, plus Elrond, Arwen, Bilbo Baggins, a couple elves, and a dwarf.

LEGO divides this set into three distinct sections to better represent the LOTR films. The first section features the Council Ring, Frodo’s bedroom, and Elrond’s study (with paintings of Middle-Earth). Section two focuses on an Elven tower with several Elven statues, and section three includes a bridge and gazebo to recreate the scene where the Fellowship leaves Rivendell.

A close inspection of this set reveals several small details. The broken sword of Narsil is held at a statue, and there’s a small nook where Bilbo writes his book and keeps a mithril shirt. LEGO even includes some chairs for the Council Ring.

The LEGO Rivendell set launches March 8th for $500. If you’re a LEGO VIP member, you can order this set a day early and score a free Frodo and Golum LEGO Brickheadz set.

LEGO Lord of the Rings Rivendell Set

With 6,167 pieces and 15 minifigs, this LEGO set perfectly recreates the Rivendell setting from Lord of the Rings. Notably, this is the largest LEGO LOTR set to date.

Shop

Source: LEGO

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
