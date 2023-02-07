Buying Guides
News

Volkswagen Recalls 21,000 EVs for Stalling Out

VW ID.4 owners will need a software update from the dealership.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
US-Made Volkswagen ID.4 EV pricing
Volkswagen

Volkswagen is the latest electric vehicle manufacturer to issue a recall for software-related problems. According to the NHTSA, nearly 21,000 VW ID.4 models could experience a battery system and pulse inverter control module issue, leading to a vehicle stalling while on the road.

Select VW ID.4 vehicles manufacturered between May 26, 2020, and January 20, 2022, could experience a glitch and reset of the battery management control circuit and software. It’s worth noting that owners will not experience a loss of steering or braking, but it’s still a concerning glitch.

If this happens, vehicles could lose propulsion or power at any moment, even while driving. That’s because the system resets itself at random. Thankfully, VW says no accidents or injuries have been reported.

While the VW ID.4 is capable of over-the-air software updates, this problem will require a physical visit to the dealership to apply new software. According to the NHTSA recall notice, dealers and owners will receive a statement of the recall between now and the end of March 2023.

The recall only affects select models between 2020 and 2022, as the latest 2023 ID.4 has a different system and more up-to-date software. So, if you own an older Volkswagen ID.4, keep an eye out for a recall notice so you can go and get it fixed.

via Autoblog

 

