Microsoft Announces “New Bing” with an Integrated AI Chatbot

For the first time in a decade, Bing is relevant. Microsoft has kicked off its “new Bing” initiative, which integrates ChatGPT AI technology with the search engine. Similar changes are also coming to the Microsoft Edge Browser’s sidebar.

This AI technology, called the Prometheus Model, is an evolution of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. It’s basically a chatbot inside of a search engine. So, instead of using traditional search terms to find information, you can have a conversation with Bing or ask it to fulfill simple tasks—in examples provided by Microsoft, the new Bing can help you write a story, come up with a travel itinerary, or find music festivals that you might be interested in.

The conversational AI will appear on the right side of typical Bing searches. But you can also expand Bing into a ChatGPT-like interface, which is ideal for complicated tasks, as this kind of AI requires a bit of back-and-forth.

As for Microsoft Edge—well, this technology will power two new browser-based features. The first, called “chat,” lets an AI summarize whatever webpage you’re viewing. But the other feature, called “compose,” can help you write emails, blog posts, and long-form papers.

For what it’s worth, we don’t believe that this technology is ready to launch. Conversational AI technology, including ChatGPT, is not a reliable source of information. We hope that Microsoft makes it clear to users that the “new Bing” is experimental, and that its AI features should be utilized with a bit of critical thinking.

You can see examples of the new Bing at Microsoft’s website. This technology will slowly roll out in the coming months, though you can gain early access by joining a waitlist (if you want to get to the front of this waitlist, you need to install the Bing app and set Microsoft defaults across your PC).