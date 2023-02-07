Buying Guides
by Review Geek

News

Microsoft Announces “New Bing” with an Integrated AI Chatbot

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The updated Bing homepage with "Ask Me Anything" in the searchbar.
Microsoft

For the first time in a decade, Bing is relevant. Microsoft has kicked off its “new Bing” initiative, which integrates ChatGPT AI technology with the search engine. Similar changes are also coming to the Microsoft Edge Browser’s sidebar.

This AI technology, called the Prometheus Model, is an evolution of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. It’s basically a chatbot inside of a search engine. So, instead of using traditional search terms to find information, you can have a conversation with Bing or ask it to fulfill simple tasks—in examples provided by Microsoft, the new Bing can help you write a story, come up with a travel itinerary, or find music festivals that you might be interested in.

Using the AI chatbot in Bing
AI composition tools in Microsoft Edge.
The conversational AI will appear on the right side of typical Bing searches. But you can also expand Bing into a ChatGPT-like interface, which is ideal for complicated tasks, as this kind of AI requires a bit of back-and-forth.

As for Microsoft Edge—well, this technology will power two new browser-based features. The first, called “chat,” lets an AI summarize whatever webpage you’re viewing. But the other feature, called “compose,” can help you write emails, blog posts, and long-form papers.

Google and Microsoft Are in a Race to Ruin Search With AI
RELATEDGoogle and Microsoft Are in a Race to Ruin Search With AI

For what it’s worth, we don’t believe that this technology is ready to launch. Conversational AI technology, including ChatGPT, is not a reliable source of information. We hope that Microsoft makes it clear to users that the “new Bing” is experimental, and that its AI features should be utilized with a bit of critical thinking.

You can see examples of the new Bing at Microsoft’s website. This technology will slowly roll out in the coming months, though you can gain early access by joining a waitlist (if you want to get to the front of this waitlist, you need to install the Bing app and set Microsoft defaults across your PC).

Source: Microsoft

READ NEXT
