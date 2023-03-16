The Best Gadgets to Make Spring Cleaning a Breeze

Temperatures are starting to rise and flowers are blooming, which can only mean one thing; it’s time for spring cleaning. If you have been dreading a deep clean, you can breathe a sigh of relief because it doesn’t have to be an exhausting chore. There are plenty of cleaning gadgets that can simplify this task.

Whether you’re looking for a robot vacuum or an air purifier, you can find our top picks for cleaning gadgets on this list. Get ready to use a little less time and elbow grease to make your home sparkle this spring.

The Best Options for Robotic Vacuuming

Vacuuming is a divisive chore. Some people find it satisfying and relaxing, while others would be happy to never have to do it again. Regardless of your stance on this chore, you’ll likely agree there’s something tempting about having a robot vacuum take over this job for you.

Not only does owning a robot vacuum save you time (you can program it to clean while you’re busy or away), but it also has several other benefits.

Many models are designed to clean multiple types of flooring, so there’s no need to use different products to get the job done.

Robot vacuums can get into those hard-to-reach places to pick up the crumbs, dust, and strands of hair that can hide in crevices.

Those who live with kids or pets can spend less time cleaning up after them and more time enjoying them, while the automated robot handles the work.

So, what is our top pick for a robot vacuum? Okay, we have to admit that we couldn’t pick just one of these cleaning gadgets. We all have different types of homes and unique cleaning needs, so it didn’t make sense to select a single model. Instead, we picked a few of our favorites.

The 7 Best Robot Vacuums of 2023 Best Overall Roborock S7 MaxV Plus Another Great Option Yeedi mop Station pro Robot Vacuum and Mop, Self-Cleaning 3 in 1, Robotic Vacuum with Dual Power Spin Mopping, 3000Pa Suction, Smart Mapping, Carpet Detection, Pet-Friendly Design with 750ml Dustbin Best Budget Vacuum Wyze Robot Vacuum Best Premium iRobot Roomba s9+ Best Hybrid ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+ Best Low-Profile eufy RoboVac 11S Best for Pet Hair iRobot Roomba i3

Best for Saying Goodbye to a Dustpan: EyeVac Home Stationary Vacuum

Sometimes, you don’t need to vacuum an entire room. You might just need to sweep up a small part of it. When this happens, you might think you need to break out the old dustpan with your trusty broom. However, the EyeVac Home Stationary Vacuum is a much better option.

Instead of bending down to wrangle a dustpan while you sweep, you can simply sweep your troubles (and dirt) into this sleek unit. This stationary 1,000-watt vacuum sucks up hair, dust, and debris, including pet food and kitty litter. Infrared sensors detect when you’re sweeping near the device and automatically activate the unit, allowing for touchless operation. As a bonus, this vacuum includes two high-efficiency filters that prevent dust from blowing out of its exhaust.

Best for Saying Goodbye to a Dustpan EyeVac Home Stationary Vacuum There's no need for a dustpan when you have the EyeVac Home Stationary Vacuum near a mess.

Best for Easy Mopping: Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop

While there’s no shortage of amazing robot vacuums, the same generally can’t be said about robotic mops. Most of them require a lot of maintenance to do a less-than-stellar job of mopping. However, there is one notable exception: the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra robotic vacuum and mop.

This amazing robot mop might be pricey, but its features are well worth it. A large charging station automatically empties the unit’s dustbin, washes its mop, and refills its water tank for a hands-free cleaning experience. To avoid obstacles, which has traditionally been an issue for robot mops, the Roborock uses proprietary technology to recognize and map obstacles, such as walls or furniture.

Best for Pet Messes: Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All-in-One Wet Dry Vacuum

There’s no denying that pets are beloved members of the family and enrich our lives. However, we also can’t deny that they can make some serious messes. Thankfully, the Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All-in-One Wet Dry Vacuum is well-suited to clean up after your pets.

Although this cleaning gadget isn’t automated, it’s still one that pet parents love to have in their arsenal. This bad boy can vacuum and wash at the same time, making both wet and dry pet messes just a memory. The unit is designed to work on surfaces that range from linoleum and laminate to tile and area rugs. Bissell has also included plenty of features to avoid problems like pet hair wrapping around the brush roller and two-tank technology to keep the dirty water separate from the fresh water with cleaning solution.

Best for Pet Messes Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All in One Wet Dry Vacuum and Mop Spend more time with your pets and less time cleaning up their messes with this wet dry vacuum and mop.

Best for Scrubbing: Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Scrubber

Even those who enjoy cleaning tend to dread tackling problem areas like soap scum in the shower and dirty grout. After all, it can be tiring and sometimes thankless work with manual scrub brushes. The Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Scrubber is changing this though.

While this cleaning gadget might look like your electric toothbrush, don’t be fooled. This battery-powered scrub brush has an oscillating head that scrubs 60 times per second. You can select one of the two settings, which include pulse and continuous scrubbing, to get the perfect clean for grout lines, corners, and crevices. You’ll love that this scrubber is durable and water-resistant and that the gadget has a soft ergonomic grip.

Best for Scrubbing Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Scrubber Get things sparkling clean without using elbow grease with help from this little tool.

Best for Air Purifying: Coway Airmega True HEPA Air Purifier

After dusting and sweeping, the floors and surfaces in your home will look amazing. However, you might notice some dust in the air. The good news is that you can clean and purify the air in your home using the Coway Airmega True HEPA Air Purifier.

The body of this air purifier looks like a speaker, but instead of putting out sweet sounds, it cleans the air in spaces up to 874 square feet. For a room that’s 361 square feet, the unit can clean the air in less than 15 minutes, while an area that’s 874 square feet will be finished in half an hour.

The Airmega’s pre-filter, deodorization filter, and a True HEPA Filter can rid the air of 99.999% of 0.01-micro particles, which includes pollen and other allergens. It can also help reduce nearly all volatile organic compounds and unpleasant odors.