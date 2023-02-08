OnePlus’ First Foldables Arrive This Fall

Those who watched the OnePlus 11 launch event online missed out on something special—the first teaser for OnePlus’ foldable phones. The company showed its in-person audience an image of two V-shaped devices, captioned with “coming in Q3.”

It’s safe to assume that these are OnePlus’ first foldable phones. Last week, OnePlus obtained trademarks for “OnePlus V Fold” and “OnePlus V Flip,” triggering speculation for what’s to come. Of course, these names are similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip, so there’s a good chance that OnePlus is working on both a tablet-style and clamshell foldable.

Assuming that OnePlus hits its launch target, these devices should debut before the end of September. That could put OnePlus a month ahead of Samsung, which usually announces its foldables in August.

We’re not sure what to expect from these devices. That said, they’ll probably look similar to Oppo’s foldables, as the two brands have a habit of sharing software and hardware. (If we’re correct, OnePlus’ may adapt the Oppo Find N and Oppo Find N2 designs for its respective foldables.)

Note that Oppo’s foldables never launched in the United States. If OnePlus duplicates the Find N or N2 design, you won’t hear us complaining!