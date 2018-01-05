HP Is Recalling Some Laptop Models Due to Slight Battery Melting

If you’ve bought an HP laptop in the last couple weeks, you might want to pay attention to HP’s latest recall. The company is calling back several laptop models after reports of “overheating, melting, or charring” batteries.

According to a voluntary recall notice from HP, the company has received eight reports of failing batteries, including three reports of property damage and one first-degree burn injury. As a precaution, HP is updating the BIOS on affected systems with a “Battery Safety Mode” that will let the laptop run while connected to a charger without using the battery. Not all batteries are user removable so if you want to avoid using the battery until you can safely get a recall, you should watch for this update.

Affected laptop models include the following:

HP Probook 64x (G2 and G3)

HP ProBook 65x (G2 and G3)

HP x360 310 G2

HP ENVY m6

HP Pavilion x360

HP 11 notebook computers

HP ZBook (17 G3, 17 G4, and Studio G3) mobile workstations

If your device is on that list, head to this site to confirm whether your battery is affected and, if so, find out how to get a replacement battery for your laptop.

Source: HP