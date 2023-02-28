RAVPower Jump Starter with Air Compressor Review: A Great Emergency Backup



Starting At $99

Three great emergency backups in one device: jump starter, tire inflator, and power bank.

I’ve put a lot of miles on my car’s tires over the years and drained a battery in my time. So, I always like to have backup plans in case something goes wrong on the road. The RAVPower Jump Starter With Air Compressor ticks so many boxes that it’s hard not to recommend it for anyone’s trunk.

Here's What We Like Compact

Serves multiple purposes

Long-lasting battery

Fills up tires fast

Jumps engines on the first try

Multiple power bank ports And What We Don't Short air hose and jumper cables

Air hose connection gets hot

LED light somewhat limited

A Handy Emergency Tool Kit For Several Situations

When the opportunity came up for Review Geek to review the RAVPower Jump Starter With Air Compressor, I volunteered immediately. I’m an Uber driver, so I am keenly interested in this type of technology to help keep me on the road. In fact, my last portable air compressor finally broke down after nearly four years of well-used service, and I’ve been in the market for a new device. I own an emergency jump starter as well. And even though I rarely use it, I have it with me constantly while driving Uber. I was intrigued by this device because it combines two things I own into a single unit.

The RAVPower Jump Starter With Air Compressor has four main features: jumpstarting your vehicle when you have a dead battery, filling your tires to the appropriate air pressure, providing illumination so you can see and be seen at night, and powering up electronic devices via USB. Usually, just having one of the first two would make this device worthy of consideration. But having all four makes it orders of magnitude more useful than just an air compressor or a jump starter alone.

Plus, it comes in a handy case that houses the main unit and the attachments necessary for jumping your car and filling up your tires. It’s a perfect, discreet fit for your trunk.

Jump Start Your Vehicle With Ease

Battery Capacity : 11200mAh(41.44Wh)

: 11200mAh(41.44Wh) Peak/ Start Current : 1200A/ 600A

: 1200A/ 600A Gas/Diesel Engine Rating : 5.2L/3.5L

: 5.2L/3.5L Size: 7.6 x 4.3 x 2.0in (193 x 110 x 53mm)

The main feature of the RAVPower Jump Starter With Air Compressor is, of course, the jump starter. And it’s a simple process, even if you’ve never jumped a car before. The four-step instructions on the back of the box make the process straightforward for anybody, with helpful illustrations and simple text to follow. The instructions are also in the owner’s manual that you should keep in the carrying case.

But, even without the instructions, someone who has jumped a car before should be able to figure it out. It’s basically plugging the clamps into the jump starter, attaching them to the dead battery, and starting the car.

To put the RAVPower Jump Starter through its paces, I drained the battery of a 1998 Nissan Frontier and used the jump starter to start the car; it succeeded on the first try. I repeated this test three more times in the following weeks, and each time the RAVPower Jump Starter successfully started the vehicle on the first attempt.

The one annoying thing about the jump starter function is that the jumper cables are extremely short. You must place your jump starter on or near the car battery you’re jumping. This is fine for most circumstances when you have clear access to the battery. But I can imagine scenarios where it might be handy to have a longer cable, like an awkward parking situation or needing to use the power bank and jump starter simultaneously.

Keep in mind that the instruction booklet states that you should always be above 50% power in the jump starter before you try to jump a vehicle. Attempting a jump when the power levels are below could damage the unit. The RAVPower Jump Starter With Air Compressor charges via a USB-C cable and powers up nicely overnight. During my testing period, I made it a habit to recharge the unit to full capacity after either jumping a vehicle or inflating the tires. I’ve never run out of juice following that rule. But it’s worth noting that after my initial testing period, I kept this device in my fully charged trunk for about three weeks without using it. When I pulled it out to write this article, it was still at 100% charged. So, you can expect it to hold a charge for a while, just check in on it from time to time.

Always Be Prepared for a Flat Tire

Reachable pressure:120PSI

The other primary function of the RAVPower Jump Starter With Air Compressor is, naturally, the air compressor. This feature came in super handy just when I needed it. Before receiving the device to review, I’d been having persistent tire pressure problems for a while. When you put as many miles on the road as I do, it’s not an uncommon problem. Sometimes I’d need to refill all four of my tires in a single week, and the once-reliable portable air compressor I’d had for years was breaking down.

And it just so happens that on the evening my review unit arrived, my left passenger tire went completely flat. It was dark and somewhat chilly outside, and I hadn’t even got the opportunity to charge the RAVPower Jump Starter to its full capacity yet. I took it straight out of the box and took it to my car, and without even reading the instructions, I was able to refill my tire from 0psi to 33psi in just a few minutes. And again, the following morning, I filled the tire from flat to full in less than ten minutes—again on the device’s factory charge.

It was easy for me to figure out because I deal more regularly with my tire pressure than most people. However, anyone who has put air in a car’s tires before should be able to figure it out with no problem. You should still read the instructions. But the point is that this device is so intuitive that anyone can use it, even if they’ve never touched it before and the instructions aren’t in the case.

Since getting this air compressor and getting my snow tires put on in January, I used the RAVPower to check the pressure of my tires and inflate them on multiple occasions. If you haven’t figured it out by now, my regular tires were at the end of their lifespan. Each time I use the air compressor, it surpasses the simplicity and performance of all the other devices in this category I’ve used over the years. It’s easy to connect to your tires in a pinch, fills them up quickly, and shuts off automatically when you’ve reached your vehicle’s appropriate pressure. I’ll miss my Jaco Smart Pump, but this has taken its place in my trunk.

And this device isn’t just meant for filling up car tires. It features four preset inflate modes for cars, motorcycles, bikes, and balls. Plus, it comes with special hose attachments for each type of fill-up. Additionally, you can consult the instruction manual for recommended pressure ranges for them all. Although, your car should have your tire’s specific tire pressure listed either in the owner manual and/or your vehicle’s door frame.

Similar to the short jumper cable, the air hose provided with this device is relatively short. Again, it’s not a huge problem when you have clear access to your tires, but sometimes you might need a longer hose. Additionally, the metal connection where you attach the hose to the charger gets quite hot when compressing air. There’s been more than one occasion when I singed the web of my hand between my thumb and index finger when disconnecting the hose. Make sure you let it cool down after you use it.

Stay Safe and Powered Up on Dark Roads at Night

USB Output1 : 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A

: 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A USB Output2 : 5V/2.1A

: 5V/2.1A Type C Output : 5V/3A

: 5V/3A Charging time: 3.5 hours

The two minor features of the RAVPower Jump Starter With Air Compressor are the LED light and the power bank. The LED light is standard fare for portable air compressors and jump starters. It allows you to unmistakably be seen at night when you might be trying to fill your car up on the side of the road. It also allows you to see what you’re doing, whether it be connecting a hose or a cable to your car. Additionally, the LED can serve as a warning light to other vehicles and even emit an S.O.S. in morse code. It’s plenty bright and will catch the attention of other cars on the road. But, it isn’t as handy as it could be on occasion. It only shines in one direction and often points light away from what you’re doing.

The power bank is one of the stand-out features of this device. Not only is it great for keeping your devices powered up during an emergency, but the power bank can also be used in various other situations. Long road trips don’t have to end in depleted phone batteries. It’s also an excellent resource for camping trips and other excursions that take you away from the power grid. It features two USB-A out ports for power, so you can charge older devices, and the USB-C power-in port for charging doubles as a USB-C out power port for your devices. Plus, you can never really have too many power banks. I charged up my iPhone 11 Pro Max from nearly dead to full power in less than an hour.

Final Thoughts: A Must Have For Your Trunk

The RAVPower Jump Starter With Air Compressor came into my life when it was most needed and performed above and beyond any other individual tire inflator or portable jump starter I’ve used. And I use them more than anyone I know. It combines two essential car maintenance tasks into one device, which means it’s replaced two devices, not just my broken air compressor. Plus, I’ll always have an emergency power bank to boot. It’s in my trunk, providing peace of mind and staying there for at least a few years.