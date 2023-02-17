The Best Cases for the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Therefore, no expense should be spared in protecting your Galaxy S23 Ultra. Thankfully, even the best protective cases for the Galaxy S23 Ultra cost only a fraction of its retail price. In this roundup, we have rounded up the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases to protect your device against wear and tear, smudges, scratches, liquids, accidental drops, and more.

What to Look For In a Protective Case

Protection : Whether you’re talking about the best cases for Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4, the primary job of a protective case is to protect your device, and there are many ways to do that. Some cases focus on grips, shock protection, drop protection, and so on. The best combine these features and more to protect your Galaxy S23 Ultra.

: Whether you’re talking about the best cases for Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4, the primary job of a protective case is to protect your device, and there are many ways to do that. Some cases focus on grips, shock protection, drop protection, and so on. The best combine these features and more to protect your Galaxy S23 Ultra. Military-Grade Testing : The best cases are usually tested to military-grade standards. For instance, the MIL-STD-810G Transit Drop test includes drops from a height of 1.5 meters to a steel surface, in temperatures between 15°C to 35°C with 0-80 percent relative humidity.

: The best cases are usually tested to military-grade standards. For instance, the MIL-STD-810G Transit Drop test includes drops from a height of 1.5 meters to a steel surface, in temperatures between 15°C to 35°C with 0-80 percent relative humidity. Fit : Phone cases should fit with the right cutouts in the right places for easy access to ports and buttons. This is why you should only buy cases designed for your specific phone model, in this case, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Some even come with anti-dust port covers.

: Phone cases should fit with the right cutouts in the right places for easy access to ports and buttons. This is why you should only buy cases designed for your specific phone model, in this case, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Some even come with anti-dust port covers. Aesthetics : Most protective cases are plain ugly, and then they go ahead and completely cover your device hiding its beauty; that’s double jeopardy. Go for beautiful and classy cases that also allow you to show off a bit of phone skin while still protecting your device.

: Most protective cases are plain ugly, and then they go ahead and completely cover your device hiding its beauty; that’s double jeopardy. Go for beautiful and classy cases that also allow you to show off a bit of phone skin while still protecting your device. Wireless Charging Support: Removing your Galaxy S23 Ultra’s case for wireless charging is an extra hassle that can be avoided with wireless charging compatible cases. Most of the entries on this list are compatible with the best wireless chargers.

Official Case: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Dual Look Frame Case

If you want to make your Galaxy S23 Ultra truly feel at home, safe, and secure, then get the official Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Dual Look Frame Case. Made by Samsung itself, it fits snugly on your device with comfortable anti-slip grips. It comes with dual easy-to-change interchangeable backplates to alternate the look of your phone case. You can use the transparent clear case on bright sunny days to reflect the mood.

It also features a leather backplate with a built-in easy-to-reach cardholder to either hold your ID card or credit card. The cardholder features a thumb slot that allows you to gently nudge your card while bringing it out. It features precision cutouts for easy access to ports and buttons and raised bezels to protect your screen and camera lenses from surface scratches. With this official case, you can clearly enjoy full body protection for your Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Best Kickstand Case: Spigen Galaxy S23 Ultra Tough Armor Case

Pros ✓ Precision cutouts with raised bezels for all-around protection

Precision cutouts with raised bezels for all-around protection ✓ Military-grade drop tested and trusted

Military-grade drop tested and trusted ✓ Nice extras like kickstand and wireless charging Cons ✗ No clear case option

As far as protecting the Galaxy S23 Ultra goes, the Spigen Galaxy S23 Ultra Tough Armor Case certainly came prepared for the job. This sturdy scratch-resistant PC-TPU protective case comes with an all-new foam technology for improved protection (including Extreme Protection Tech and Air Cushion Technology) which helps it to easily dissipate and disperse shock within the case for internal protection in the event of a fall. It is MIL-STD 810G-516.6-certified.

As for fit, thanks to its precision cutouts, your Galaxy S23 Ultra would be as snug as a bug in a rug with easy access to ports and buttons. It also features a raised bezel throughout the edges to protect your screen and camera lenses against surface scratches. Thankfully, like all other cases in this roundup, it also comes with an S-Pen cutout and a reinforced kickstand for hands-free use. This heavy-duty case is lightweight and supports wireless charging.

Best Protective Case: Otterbox Defender Series Galaxy S23 Ultra Case

Pros ✓ Contains antimicrobial properties to protect you

Contains antimicrobial properties to protect you ✓ Precision cutouts with anti-slip grips and bumps to prevent slippage and falls

Precision cutouts with anti-slip grips and bumps to prevent slippage and falls ✓ Extras include anti-dirt/dust port covers and holster which doubles as kickstand Cons ✗ No clear case option

If you want a protective case that offers more than the basics (wear and tear protection), then consider getting the Otterbox Defender Series Pro Galaxy S23 Ultra Case. This feature-rich protective case adequately defends both you and your device. It contains certain antimicrobial properties that help to inhibit microbial growth on the exterior of the case. Speaking of the exterior, it is finished with materials that provide maximum grip against slippage.

The Otterbox S23 Ultra case also comes with a textured surface on its back to prevent slippage even on smooth surfaces. Its raised bezels also protect the screen and camera lenses of your Galaxy S23 Ultra from surface-level scratches. Premium styled, it features precision cutouts matching all buttons, ports, and lenses on the S23 Ultra, and port covers to keep out dirt and dust. It also comes with a holster that doubles as a reinforced kickstand.

Best Eco-Friendly Case: CASETiFY Kingsnake Galaxy S23 Ultra Case

Pros ✓ Premium-styled and eco-friendly having been made from upcycled material

Premium-styled and eco-friendly having been made from upcycled material ✓ Precision cutouts with anti-slip grips against slippage

Precision cutouts with anti-slip grips against slippage ✓ Military-grade drop tested for up to 8.2-foot drops and wireless charging compatible Cons ✗ No kickstand

The CASETiFY Kingsnake Galaxy S23 Ultra Case is a premium-styled snake-themed shockproof case designed with EcoShock inner lining for maximum impact resistance. Its inner edges are made from eco-friendly plant-based materials which also helps to protect the environment. It is 4x MIL-STD-810G-certified (military grade), meaning that with this case, your S23 Ultra can easily survive an 8.2-foot fall unscathed.

This simple but powerful case features a 1.6-millimeter low profile raised bezel that offers additional protection for the screen and camera lenses of your S23 Ultra. It does this by preventing surface-level scratches. The CASETiFY Kingsnake Galaxy S23 Ultra Case is also made from partially upcycled phone cases via the Re/CASETiFY program. In addition to protecting your Galaxy S23 Ultra, this robust case also supports wireless charging.

Best Grippy Case: Incipio Grip Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case

Pros ✓ Provides firm unrivaled grips against slippage and has antimicrobial additives

Provides firm unrivaled grips against slippage and has antimicrobial additives ✓ Precision cutouts with raised bezels for throughout protection

Precision cutouts with raised bezels for throughout protection ✓ Military-grade drop tested for up to 14-foot drops, eco-friendly, and wireless charging compatible Cons ✗ No kickstand

If you want a sturdy case that can prevent your Galaxy S23 from falling in the first place and from damage if it eventually falls, then get the Incipio Grip Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case. It features multidirectional grips that prevent slippage in all directions thereby guaranteeing peace of mind. And in the event of a fall, its Impact Struts technology can provide sufficient drop protection for up to 14 feet.

Just like the Otterbox Defender Series Pro Galaxy S23 Ultra Case, the Incipio Grip Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case also offers antimicrobial protection against 99.9 percent of surface bacteria. This robust case equally features raised bezels that protect the entire screen and camera lenses against surface-level scratches. It is also made from recycled materials and is scratch and discoloration resistant. What's more, it also supports wireless charging.