The Best Cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+

With the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ are formidable against scratches and drops. Still, you can use additional protection via protective cases. We’ve rounded up some of the best Galaxy S23 cases and the best Galaxy S23+ cases to help you protect your pricey purchase and preserve its resale value.

What to Look For In a Protective Case

Protective cases come in different shapes, sizes, colors, as well as features. While some offer improved grips, others enhance aesthetics, scratch resistance, and drop protection. However, the best Galaxy S23 and S23+ cases offer these standard features and more. Just look out for:

Protection Level : What level of protection do you want for your Galaxy S23 or S23+ , shock protection or drop protection? Full-body protection may take away from your phone’s beauty, but it’ll keep it intact. The best cases in this roundup offer the best protection.

: What level of protection do you want for your Galaxy S23 or S23+ , shock protection or drop protection? Full-body protection may take away from your phone’s beauty, but it’ll keep it intact. The best cases in this roundup offer the best protection. Fit : The Galaxy S3 and the Galaxy S23+ are 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively, with different button and port arrangements. The best cases for your Galaxy S23 or S23+ should have precision cutouts with easy access to all buttons and ports.

: The Galaxy S3 and the Galaxy S23+ are 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively, with different button and port arrangements. The best cases for your Galaxy S23 or S23+ should have precision cutouts with easy access to all buttons and ports. Wireless Charging : The Galaxy S23 series supports wireless charging. As a result, some of the best Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ cases also offer wireless charging support. Grabbing a case that’s compatible with wireless charger avoids having to remove the case when you want to charge wirelessly.

: The Galaxy S23 series supports wireless charging. As a result, some of the best Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ cases also offer wireless charging support. Grabbing a case that’s compatible with wireless charger avoids having to remove the case when you want to charge wirelessly. Other Extras: In addition to the above, the best Galaxy S23 and S23+ protective cases can also offer exciting extras such as solid anti-slip grip, air cushion protection technology, raised bezels, key rings, kickstands, wallets, anti-discoloration, and more.

Clearly Official: Samsung Galaxy S23 Clear Gadget Case

The Galaxy S23 Clear Gadget Case by Samsung is a solid buy if you’re looking for a clear official Samsung case that perfectly fits your Galaxy S23. Premium-styled with the Samsung swag, it comes with precision cutouts allowing you unfettered access to all the ports and buttons on your phone. With this OEM clear case, your pricey S23 is clearly protected from damage and all the wear and tear from regular everyday use.

And if you own the Galaxy S23+ instead, the Galaxy S23+ Clear Gadget Case also has you covered. Both cases come with a twistable grip that allows you to securely and easily hold and turn your device in any direction. It can also be used as a kickstand for hands-free operation. It is also compatible with other detachable S23 accessories. Available in multiple fun colors, there’s definitely something for everyone.

Fully Armed: UAG Plasma Series Galaxy S23 Case

Pros ✓ Heavy-duty protective case with featherlight composite construction

Heavy-duty protective case with featherlight composite construction ✓ 16 feet military-grade drop protection

16 feet military-grade drop protection ✓ Precision cutouts with wireless charging support Cons ✗ No kickstand

Some protective cases really take protection seriously. The Urban Armor Guard (UAG) Plasma Series Galaxy S23 Case proves that point. This rugged heavy-duty protective case has a featherlight composite construction featuring a PC impact frame. It has enhanced TPU corner protection against drops, a low profile perimeter edge for full body protection, raised camera bezels to protect camera lenses and a solid traction grip for better handling.

Both the UAG Armor Guard Plasma Series Galaxy S23+ Case and the Galaxy S23 case are military-grade drop-tested up to 16 feet. These shockproof cases also feature ultra-responsive oversized tactile buttons for crisp, clean, click-feel functionality. They come with an integrated lanyard anchor (lanyard not included) for improved handling, support wireless charging on most third-party wireless chargers, and fit perfectly with precision cutouts for all ports and buttons.

A Case Study: CASETiFY Kingsnake Galaxy S23 Case

Pros ✓ Premium-styled and eco-friendly

Premium-styled and eco-friendly ✓ Precise cutouts with solid anti-slip grips and 8.2-feet drop protection

Precise cutouts with solid anti-slip grips and 8.2-feet drop protection ✓ Supports wireless charging Cons ✗ No kickstand

CASETiFY is among the case makers who make great cases. They’re a case study on what protective cases should look and feel like. The CASETiFY Kingsnake Galaxy S23 Case is no exception if you aren’t scared of snakes, that is. This premium-styled snake-themed shockproof case is built with EcoShock inner lining for impact resistance. It has been 4x military-grade tested and can withstand an 8.2-foot drop.

The CASETiFY Kingsnake Galaxy S23+ Case is no different. Both cases also feature low-profile 1.6-millimeter raised bezels that offer additional protection for your S23 and S23+ screen as well as camera lenses. They are both made from partially upcycled phone cases via the Re/CASETiFY program as well as plant-based material for the inner edges. Both CASETiFY cases also support wireless charging.

All Round Defense: Otterbox Defender Series Pro Galaxy S23 Case

Pros ✓ Contains protective antimicrobial additives

Contains protective antimicrobial additives ✓ Precision cutouts with anti-slip grips and bumps

Precision cutouts with anti-slip grips and bumps ✓ Anti-dirt/dust port covers and holster which doubles as kickstand Cons ✗ Not available in clear case

The Otterbox Defender Series Pro Galaxy S23 Case not only physically protects your phone, but it also defends and protects you as well. It contains an antimicrobial additive that helps to inhibit microbial growth on the case’s exterior. As for your Galaxy S23, this Otterbox case will beautify it and protect it from normal wear and tear. It also offers anti-slip grips for improved handling and raised bezels that protect the screen and camera lenses from surface scratches.

Even if you own the Galaxy S23+, the Otterbox Defender Series Pro Galaxy S23+ Case still has your back. You’ll also get antimicrobial protection, wear and tear protection, good grips, and raised bezels. Both cases come with premium styling, precision cutouts for quick access to buttons and ports, and port covers to prevent dirt and dust. They also feature a holster that you can attach to your belts and bags, which also doubles as a kickstand.

Wallet Case: Smartish Wallet Slayer Case for Galaxy S23

Pros ✓ Practical and powerful protective case

Practical and powerful protective case ✓ Also doubles as a wallet for cards/cash

Also doubles as a wallet for cards/cash ✓ Customizable with other compatible add-ons Cons ✗ No kickstand

No kickstand ✗ No clear case option

The Smartish Wallet Slayer Case for Galaxy S23 is another practical protective case for the Galaxy S23. With its simple ultra-light and durable construction, anti-slip grips, air pocket corners, solid and colorful designs, the Wallet Slayer case is sure to protect your device. In addition to protecting your pricey phone, it also doubles as a wallet. This allows you to safely and conveniently carry up to three cards including your ID, credit cards, and some cash.

The same can be said for the Smartish Wallet Slayer Case for Samsung Galaxy S23+ which is specially designed for the Galaxy S23+. Both cases feature precision cutouts that provide easy access to all ports and buttons on your device. As a wallet, both cases also feature built-in springs to secure your valuables in place and a thumb slot that allows you to nudge your cards while pulling them out. You can further customize them with other Smartish add-ons.

