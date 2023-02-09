Buying Guides
Your Kid’s Music Won’t Ruin Your Spotify Anymore

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
The Spotify app running on an iPhone.
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek, Apple Frames

Having a kid is a great way to ruin your Spotify algorithm. But parents can now exclude kids’ music from their personalized recommendations—it’s an overdue feature, and it isn’t perfect, but it’s the only way to keep Frozen from taking over your Daily Mix.

The new feature rolls out today on Android, iOS, and desktop. To use it, open one of your kid’s playlists, tap the three-dot icon, and select “Exclude from your Taste Profile.” This will keep the content of the playlist from affecting your Spotify music recommendations. (Excluded playlists will still appear in your library, of course.)

An example of "exclude from taste profile" in the Spotify mobile app.
Spotify

Again, this feature is far from perfect. It only works for playlists, so if your kid usually listens to albums, you’ll need to manually dump those albums into a playlist and hit the “Exclude” button. Plus, “liked” songs cannot be excluded from your Taste Profile until they are unliked.

We wish that Spotify would take a more active approach to this problem. Parents should have the option to exclude all kids’ content from their Daily Playlists—Spotify tags songs by genre, so this doesn’t seem like an unreasonable idea!

But for the time being, this is better than nothing. The “Exclude from your Taste Profile” option is rolling out today, though it may take a few days to reach your iPhone, Android device, or desktop computer.

Source: Spotify

