News

Sling TV Debuts Ad-Supported “FreeStream”

With over 210 channels and 40,000 On-demand shows and movies.

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

1 min read
Sling TV's new free streaming service
Sling TV

How many video streaming services do you pay for? While it’s safe to say there are too many subscription streaming services available these days, Sling TV just announced another, but it’s completely free.

Sling TV launched in 2015 as one of the first cable TV alternatives helping people cut the cord and stream live TV over the internet. Now, there are dozens of paid options, ad-supported discount plans, and competitors. And while Sling already had a “free tier,” today it launched a rebranded version called Sling TV “Freestream,” that’s entirely ad-supported, with no credit card required.

Sling’s Freestream offers users over 210+ channels and 40,000 on-demand shows and movies completely free. It’s one of the latest free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) options on the market and will compete with Pluto TV, Crackle, and others.

According to the announcement, Freestream will offer a wide variety of content, including news, sports, crime, home improvement, cooking, and more. You can expect shows like Family Feud, Hell’s Kitchen, Anthony Bourdain’s A Cook’s TourThe Walking Dead Universe, and dozens more.

Then, within the next few months, Sling TV hopes to increase its FAST offering to over 400 channels, giving users even more free content to enjoy from the couch.

At launch, you’ll be able to download the Sling TV app and sign up for the free “Freestream” service on Roku devices, along with select devices from LG, Samsung, and Vizio. Then, it’ll roll out in the next few months to Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox, and more. So, if you’re looking to save money, try Sling TV Freestream and see if it’s good enough to let you cancel some of those paid services.

