News

Ford Teases The Future of F-150 Lightning EVs

The lowered stance is giving me SVT Lightning vibes.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

@xguntherc
1 min read
Special edition Ford Lightning EV teaser
Jim Farley / Twitter

Ford’s all-electric F-150 Lightning is a pretty impressive truck straight from the dealership. Thanks to a big battery and dual electric motors, it goes from 0-60 in around four seconds and reaches speeds of 112 mph. However, the CEO is teasing a new “Performance EV” model on Twitter.

Ford Motor Company recently confirmed it’ll return to Formula 1 for the first time in nearly 20 years thanks to a new partnership with Red Bull. And while it won’t be using an F-150 Lightning EV in the races, this upcoming Lightning could help showcase what’s coming.

On Twitter, Ford CEO Jim Farley posted a photo concealing a souped-up Lightning EV. This truck is a special model built by Ford Performance, who’s previously built some impressive “special EV performance demonstrator” models.

Just like the Mustang Mach-E Performance Demonstrator before it, which had over 1,400 HP, the new Lightning will likely showcase the extreme potential of future Ford electric vehicles. All we see is an F-150 Lightning EV front end, which is clearly lowered to the ground, similar to the old SVT Lightning, along with some fancy new graphics.

7 Awesome Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Features
RELATED7 Awesome Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Features

The truck pictured doesn’t look different than the current model, but that’s likely because hiding on the underside are massive battery packs and multiple electric motors. However, we doubt this is a teaser for an upcoming model or trim. We won’t be getting a Lightning Raptor anytime soon.

Ford Performance often builds one-off custom vehicles to showcase future technology, push boundaries, and act as rolling billboards for Ford. I’m assuming this new Lightning will be something similar.

However, there’s also a good chance that whatever makes this electric truck burn rubber and reach insane speeds could eventually help shape a next-generation Lightning. Adding fuel to that fire are some leaked images showing two unknown Ford trucks coming soon. Whatever it is, I can’t wait to see it in action.

via: Twitter

