News

Audible Offers a Rare 3-Month Premium Plus Trial

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

| 1 min read
New Audible customers can score a three-month Premium Plus trial, which includes a free bestseller or new release every month (in the form of redeemable credits). It’s a solid deal for audiobook fans, and if you’d like, you can cancel this membership after your trial is over to avoid any charges.

This is the best Audible promotion we’ve seen in 2023. The Premium Plus membership unlocks a free credit each month, and it allows you to access the Audible Plus Catalog for on-demand, unlimited reading. Amazon’s Audible Plus Catalog includes over 10,000 titles, including some exclusive podcasts.

I should note that any titles you purchase on Audible are yours to keep, even if you cancel your Premium Plus membership. So, if you want to score three free audiobooks and immediately cancel your Audible membership, go for it.

On the other hand, Audible Premium Plus costs just $14.95 a month and includes a free credit each month, which you can redeem for new books or bestsellers. At this price, Audible is technically cheaper than buying individual paperbacks or audiobooks, so you may want to stick around if you enjoy the service.

Audible Offer

Start a 3-month Audible Premium trial and score three bestsellers or new releases for free.

Shop

