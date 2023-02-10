The Awful Cybertruck Wiper Blade Might Be Here to Stay

Another Tesla Cybertruck production prototype was spotted this week with a few changes to the front, but unfortunately, it still has the Shamu-sized windshield wiper blade. At this point, we’re getting worried that it’s here to stay.

We got our first look at the huge wiper blade in 2021 and said that the Cybertruck was “getting uglier.” While there’s no denying this electric truck has a unique and futuristic design, something as simple as the windshield wiper is apparently giving the company trouble.

For those unaware, Tesla has reportedly finalized the design, started the tooling process to prepare machines to manufacture the truck, and built several beta production units for further testing. We first saw one last week in California with new triangular side mirrors, and this new image is likely a similar production model.

NEW CYBERTRUCK SIGHTING! So much to take in here.. hmmm pic.twitter.com/SMpD1FzZRA — Greg (@greggertruck) February 9, 2023

As you can see from the image posted to Twitter, this prototype has the latest side-view mirrors and a somewhat updated front end, but that massive wiper blade is still a thing. In December of 2021, Elon Musk said, “that is not the production wiper.”

However, here we are over a year later, and the design hasn’t changed. Elon Musk has talked about using lasers to clear the windshield of water and debris or even mentioned hiding the wiper blade in the front trunk, which would require several moving parts for the wiper blade to work.

At this point, we’re not sure what to expect. If this truly is “very close to the production design,” then a huge wiper blade might be what comes with this truck. We’ll have to wait and see.