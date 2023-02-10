Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Lumary Smart LED Outdoor Landscape Lights Review: Color Your World
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review: A Step Forward for Noise Cancelling Audio
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The Awful Cybertruck Wiper Blade Might Be Here to Stay

And somehow, it looks even worse now.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Cybertruck leak in 2023.
Twitter

Another Tesla Cybertruck production prototype was spotted this week with a few changes to the front, but unfortunately, it still has the Shamu-sized windshield wiper blade. At this point, we’re getting worried that it’s here to stay.

We got our first look at the huge wiper blade in 2021 and said that the Cybertruck was “getting uglier.” While there’s no denying this electric truck has a unique and futuristic design, something as simple as the windshield wiper is apparently giving the company trouble.

For those unaware, Tesla has reportedly finalized the design, started the tooling process to prepare machines to manufacture the truck, and built several beta production units for further testing. We first saw one last week in California with new triangular side mirrors, and this new image is likely a similar production model.

As you can see from the image posted to Twitter, this prototype has the latest side-view mirrors and a somewhat updated front end, but that massive wiper blade is still a thing. In December of 2021, Elon Musk said, “that is not the production wiper.”

However, here we are over a year later, and the design hasn’t changed. Elon Musk has talked about using lasers to clear the windshield of water and debris or even mentioned hiding the wiper blade in the front trunk, which would require several moving parts for the wiper blade to work.

At this point, we’re not sure what to expect. If this truly is “very close to the production design,” then a huge wiper blade might be what comes with this truck. We’ll have to wait and see.

via DriveTeslaCanada

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »