Apple Might Get Petty with the iPhone 15’s Most Anticipated Feature

The USB-C iPhone could include some typical Apple annoyances.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

In compliance with the EU’s “Common Charger” directive, Apple will use a USB-C port in the iPhone 15. This moment should be a cause for celebration—the USB-C standard offers faster charging and data transfer rates than Lightning. But Apple could put a damper on things.

As explained by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may utilize the USB 2.0 standard. This will limit each device’s data transfer rate, providing no notable improvement over Lightning. (On the other hand, Pro models of the iPhone 15 may support Thunderbolt 3, which greatly improves transfer rates and opens the door to advanced accessory support.)

Another rumor, shared to Weibo by Mobile Phone Chip Expert, suggests that Apple will limit some USB-C functionality to MFi-certified cables. The company is purportedly developing an IC chip for USB-C, which identifies “authentic” cables that are certified through Apple’s program.

Apple’s MFi certification benefits customers by weeding out crappy charging accessories, which can harm your phone. But more importantly, Apple gets to collect a “tax” from companies that sell MFi-certified products—brands may need to raise the prices of their USB-C accessories.

Now, we don’t know how Apple will actually handle USB-C MFi certification. The company may limit high-speed charging or data transfer to certified cables, for example.

And we have no way of knowing if this rumor is true. Notably, Apple doesn’t use IC chips in its USB-C iPads, and the same could be true for its first USB-C iPhones.

The iPhone 15 series launches later this year, probably in September. Leaks and rumors suggest that, along with USB-C, these devices will offer upgraded cameras and may not have any physical volume or power buttons.

Source: Mobile Phone Chip Expert, Ming-Chi Kuo via MacRumors

