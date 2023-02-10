John Deere’s New Zero-Turn Electric Mower is Ready to Ride

John Deere just released what the company calls the industry’s first fully electric zero-turn riding mower. It hopes to solve several pain points for electric mowers by using sealed lithium-ion battery packs similar to an EV and offers a longer runtime for big mow jobs.

And while this isn’t technically the first electric zero-turn, the new John Deere Z370R Electric ZTrak is a high-end $6,400 riding electric mower with all sorts of bells and whistles.

The company says it can easily mow up to 2 acres per charge thanks to the large 3.2 kWh lithium-ion battery that’s sealed inside the machine. This also means owners won’t have to worry about dust, debris, or water, and John Deere even sprays it down with a hose after mowing.

It offers zero operating emissions and no engine noise, along with zero-turn capabilities and a 42-inch low-profile mower deck. More importantly, Deere guarantees the battery packs for up to 5 years or 200 hours.

You’ll find dual adjustable electric mowers, a nearly 5-inch deep deck, and a large LCD display full of information and controls, like its optional MulchControl. Thankfully, it offers the same 7-mph top speed as John Deere’s gas-powered variants.

Apparently, the LCD screen will help with zero turns using three different modes. That way, you’ll get the perfect mowing lines and have the best-looking yard in the neighborhood.

The new all-electric Z370R Electric ZTrak is available with an optional 6.5-bu rear bagger for collecting grass clippings and leaves, recharges anywhere with a standard 120V grounded extension cord, and is available now for pre-order.

