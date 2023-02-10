Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Lumary Smart LED Outdoor Landscape Lights Review: Color Your World
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review: A Step Forward for Noise Cancelling Audio
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

John Deere’s New Zero-Turn Electric Mower is Ready to Ride

Mow your lawn in near silence.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
John Deere electric riding mower
John Deere

John Deere just released what the company calls the industry’s first fully electric zero-turn riding mower. It hopes to solve several pain points for electric mowers by using sealed lithium-ion battery packs similar to an EV and offers a longer runtime for big mow jobs.

And while this isn’t technically the first electric zero-turn, the new John Deere Z370R Electric ZTrak is a high-end $6,400 riding electric mower with all sorts of bells and whistles.

The company says it can easily mow up to 2 acres per charge thanks to the large 3.2 kWh lithium-ion battery that’s sealed inside the machine. This also means owners won’t have to worry about dust, debris, or water, and John Deere even sprays it down with a hose after mowing.

It offers zero operating emissions and no engine noise, along with zero-turn capabilities and a 42-inch low-profile mower deck. More importantly, Deere guarantees the battery packs for up to 5 years or 200 hours.

Why You Shouldn't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
RELATEDWhy You Shouldn't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower

You’ll find dual adjustable electric mowers, a nearly 5-inch deep deck, and a large LCD display full of information and controls, like its optional MulchControl. Thankfully, it offers the same 7-mph top speed as John Deere’s gas-powered variants.

Apparently, the LCD screen will help with zero turns using three different modes. That way, you’ll get the perfect mowing lines and have the best-looking yard in the neighborhood.

The new all-electric Z370R Electric ZTrak is available with an optional 6.5-bu rear bagger for collecting grass clippings and leaves, recharges anywhere with a standard 120V grounded extension cord, and is available now for pre-order.

John Deere Zero-Turn Electric Riding Mower

John Deere's latest riding mower is all-electric and ready to cut. Pre-order yours for $6,399.

Shop

via Electrek

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »