Framework Now Sells 2TB Steam Deck SSDs, Because Why Not?

In an odd twist, Framework (the repairable laptop company) now sells 2TB Steam Deck SSDs. The company explains that it already buys storage drives from Western Digital, so it figured that there’s no harm in reselling some 2280-sized M.2 SSDs, which are difficult to find in a large 2TB capacity.

It’s not uncommon for Steam Deck users to upgrade their console’s storage. After all, the cheapest configuration of Steam Deck uses eMMC storage, which is slower than an SSD. The only problem is that genuine 2280-sized M.2 SSDs are somewhat rare and expensive. Some Steam Deck users try to buy these drives off eBay or AliExpress and end up getting screwed.

For its part, Framework is selling 2TB Steam Deck SSDs for $300. That’s a lot of money for 2TB of storage, but it’s a good deal when you consider the rarity of this drive’s form factor and capacity.

Note that these drives also work in Microsoft Surface tablets and laptops. The high-capacity configurations of these Surface devices cost a fortune, so if you want to save some money, it makes sense to buy a cheaper configuration and simply upgrade the storage at home.

We assume that these SSDs will sell out quickly. There’s a lot of demand for 2280-sized M.2 SSDs, and really, Framework says that it only ordered a small batch of drives for this first run. I suggest following iFixit’s guide if you choose to upgrade your Steam Deck’s storage.

