Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Lumary Smart LED Outdoor Landscape Lights Review: Color Your World
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review: A Step Forward for Noise Cancelling Audio
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

This LEGO Domino Machine Is Useless Yet Mesmerizing

It perpetually knocks down and resets a ring of dominos.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A closeup of the Infinite LEGO Domino Machine.
Jason Allemann, JK Brickworks

Dominos are made to be set up and knocked down. So, Jason Allemann of JK Brickworks made a LEGO machine that perpetually knocks down an infinite ring of dominos. It’s a useless contraption, but I could stare at it all day, and I’m sure you could too.

Jason Allemann is a well-known LEGO builder with decades of awesome projects under his belt. He regularly publishes new creations (plus kits and instructions) through JK Brickworks, including several perpetual machines. And Allemann has designed some official LEGO sets, like the popular LEGO Ideas Marble Maze.

Anyway, Allemann’s Infinite LEGO Domino Ring features a circle of 64 red dominos, which perpetually fall in sequence and stand back upright. Each domino operates on a hinge, so after it’s knocked down by a neighboring domino, it’s reset by a small spinning train.

A LEGO Mindstorms EV3 device (which you’d normally use in a robot) regulates the speed of the train, ensuring that it doesn’t reset any dominos too early. As a result, the robot can knock down about 1,500 dominoes each minute of operation. (Allemann plans to do a one-hour test of this machine to see how much it can endure.)

The Best New LEGO Sets Releasing in 2023
RELATEDThe Best New LEGO Sets Releasing in 2023

Notably, this project was inspired by Grant Davis’ auto-stacking LEGO domino machine. Unlike the crazy ring we’re looking at today, Davis’ machine operates in a straight line and uses magnets to reset each toppled domino.

Be sure to check out Jason Allemann’s video to see the perpetual domino machine in action (turn on captions for some commentary on the build). You can also visit the JK Brickworks website to see more great builds.

The Best LEGO 'Star Wars' Sets of 2023

LEGO Millennium Falcon
Best for the Ultimate Star Wars Splurge
LEGO Millennium Falcon
Amazon

$769.89
$849.99 Save 9%

LEGO R2-D2
Best for Building a Robotic Legend
LEGO R2-D2
Amazon

$239.95
 

LEGO The Child
Best for Baby Yoda Fans
LEGO The Child
Amazon

$71.99
$89.99 Save 20%

LEGO Imperial TIE Fighter
Best for Embracing the Dark Side
LEGO Imperial TIE Fighter
Amazon

$56.95
 

LEGO The Mandalorian Helmet
Best for Paying Tribute to that Legendary Bounty Hunter
LEGO The Mandalorian Helmet
Amazon
LEGO AT-TE Walker
Best for Bringing the Battle of Utapau to Life
LEGO AT-TE Walker
Amazon
LEGO Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama
Best for Aspiring Jedis
LEGO Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama
Shop
LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina
Best for Smugglers and Bounty Hunters
LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina
Amazon
LEGO Boba Fett's Starship Microfighter
Best for Kiddos Who Love Star Wars
LEGO Boba Fett's Starship Microfighter
Amazon

Source: JK Brickworks via Gizmodo

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »