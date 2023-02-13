Telsa Prices Start Inching Back Up

If you haven’t followed along, Tesla’s prices are all over the place, and it’s hard to keep track of all the changes. Following a massive 20% price cut to kickoff 2023 and several changes in recent weeks, Tesla adjusted the prices again on many models over the weekend.

Since slashing the price of the Model Y by nearly $13,000 in January, things are slowly starting to inch back to higher levels. We saw an increase last week. Then, over Super Bowl weekend, the company added another $500 to the AWD Model Y base price, bringing it back up to $51,990. Additionally, the top-of-the-line Model Y will run buyers nearly $59K.

It’s not all bad news, though, as we actually saw yet another minor price cut on the popular Model 3. The most affordable rear-wheel drive Model 3 is $500 cheaper than last week, bringing the price down to $42,990. Pair that with the $7,500 EV tax credit that’s still a thing, and qualified buyers could get a Model 3 for as low as $35K.

While that’s exciting for buyers interested in the more affordable Model 3, Tesla’s most popular vehicle, the Model Y, is slowly starting to get more expensive again.

Elon Musk claims the company is seeing heavy demand for the Model Y following the earlier price cuts and that more price hikes could be on the way. Essentially, Tesla slashed prices on everything to start 2023, but you can expect the prices to increase throughout 2023 slowly.

It looks like inventory is in good shape, for what it’s worth, with most Model Y deliveries estimated for the end of March or early April.