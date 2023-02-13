Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Lumary Smart LED Outdoor Landscape Lights Review: Color Your World
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review: A Step Forward for Noise Cancelling Audio
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Telsa Prices Start Inching Back Up

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Back of a blue Tesla Model Y SUV
Tesla

If you haven’t followed along, Tesla’s prices are all over the place, and it’s hard to keep track of all the changes. Following a massive 20% price cut to kickoff 2023 and several changes in recent weeks, Tesla adjusted the prices again on many models over the weekend.

Since slashing the price of the Model Y by nearly $13,000 in January, things are slowly starting to inch back to higher levels. We saw an increase last week. Then, over Super Bowl weekend, the company added another $500 to the AWD Model Y base price, bringing it back up to $51,990. Additionally, the top-of-the-line Model Y will run buyers nearly $59K.

Tesla Cuts EV Prices by Thousands Overnight
RELATEDTesla Cuts EV Prices by Thousands Overnight

It’s not all bad news, though, as we actually saw yet another minor price cut on the popular Model 3. The most affordable rear-wheel drive Model 3 is $500 cheaper than last week, bringing the price down to $42,990. Pair that with the $7,500 EV tax credit that’s still a thing, and qualified buyers could get a Model 3 for as low as $35K.

While that’s exciting for buyers interested in the more affordable Model 3, Tesla’s most popular vehicle, the Model Y, is slowly starting to get more expensive again.

Elon Musk claims the company is seeing heavy demand for the Model Y following the earlier price cuts and that more price hikes could be on the way. Essentially, Tesla slashed prices on everything to start 2023, but you can expect the prices to increase throughout 2023 slowly.

It looks like inventory is in good shape, for what it’s worth, with most Model Y deliveries estimated for the end of March or early April.

via DriveTeslaCanada

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »