Pick the Right Fitbit for Your Fitness Goals
by Jennifer Allen on
The dawn of a new year usually means a strong urge to commit to some new ideas and habits. Tie in all that indulgent eating over the holidays and there’s a good chance, if we’d hazard a guess—you’re keen to be healthy, right? That’s where owning a fitness wearable can help keep you motivated.
Ten Original Movies From 2017 You Might’ve Missed
by Eric Ravenscraft on
A quick note: There is nothing new under the sun. Naturally, our definition of “original” is going to have to be a little bit flexible. We’ll include some movies that are adaptations of real events, novels, or independent graphic novels, but we won’t include anything that’s already been adapted into a movie before—like 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express which was a great adaptation even if it wasn’t terribly new—or movies that are a continuation of an existing franchise like Marvel movies. Some of these films obviously received a lot of attention, but many flew far under the radar.
9 Products To Help Make Your Dumb Car Smart
by Jennifer Allen on
Car technology is moving as rapidly as other tech, but that’s a little awkward considering cars are far more expensive to upgrade than a phone or tablet. Factor in the growing range of budget cars that offer no bells and whistles to speak of, and many of us will feel like we’re falling behind when it comes to the latest gadgets for our vehicles—but don’t worry, we’re here to help.

We’re At CES This Week! Here’s Where to Follow Us On Every Social Site

Eric Ravenscraft | @lordravenscraft |

The Consumer Electronic’s Show is kicking off this week in Las Vegas, and we’re going to be on the ground checking out all the latest gadgets, services, and weird inventions the tech industry has to offer. Here’s how to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to see all the new stuff as soon as we do.

We’ll be checking out shows, press events, and tech demos starting Sunday, January 7th and continuing all week (or until the show finally runs out of interesting things to offer, which could very well happen before the convention is officially over). Rather than inundating you with posts rehashing press releases, we’re going to cover what we see on our social accounts so you can attend with us. So, if you’re not already, you can:

We’ll also be on the ground with the team from sister site How-To Geek. So whether you want to see if they finally invent a smart [insert normal household object here], or get to know the people behind the posts, follow us on your preferred social media distraction.

The PlayStation 4 Accessories You’ll Actually Need
Eric Ravenscraft |
The PlayStation 4 Slim and Pro are now a year old. With Black Friday around the corner, we’ll probably see some solid deals on these consoles. If you’re picking one up for the first time, or just looking to score some new peripherals, these are the accessories you’ll actually care about.
