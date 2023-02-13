Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

Tubi Tricked Us All and Won the Super Bowl Ad War

What a genius commercial.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Tubi TV logo and movies
Tubi

If your friends and family started yelling at each other to find the remote during Super Bowl LVII in 2023, you weren’t alone. Tubi’s Super Bowl commercial tricked us all and won the ad war this year, as people all over the internet can’t stop talking about it.

So what happened? For about 10 seconds, fans everywhere had a mini panic attack thinking they were about to miss the next commercial or a big play because someone sat on the remote. Smart TVs randomly started changing channels, opening apps, and selecting a movie to watch instead.

The popular free streaming service Tubi created the commercial, which was epic.

“Wait, wait, wait. Who’s sitting on the remote?” My version of that had a few expletives, which I won’t repeat here, but you get the point.

An estimated 100+ million fans watched Super Bowl LVII in 2023. And while the halftime show is always a popular subject, tons of people tune in for the commercials. Honestly, the commercials weren’t that great this year, but Tubi stole the show.

For those unaware, Tubi is a 100% free (and legal) TV show and movie streaming app. The service offers over 40,000 movies and shows, available anytime on-demand, for free. However, the app has ads during content. It’s known as “FAST,” which stands for free ad-supported streaming TV.

And while there are several FAST apps on the market for those trying to enjoy movies and TV for free, everyone is talking about Tubi today. That’s why it won the Super Bowl ad wars.

Tubi works on Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, consoles, Samsung and Sony TVs, the web, and more. Check if you have a supported device and give it a try today.

