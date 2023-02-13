Buying Guides
Disney Made Lofi Versions of Its Songs and They’re Amazing

Vibe out to Disney's Lofi music.

Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

If you’re looking for the perfect playlist to study, work, sleep, or relax, Walt Disney Records has you covered. That’s because Disney recently released Lofi versions of Minnie Mouse’s favorite Disney songs, which are amazing.

Yes, you read that right. The new Lofi Minnie: Chill playlist consists of 16 of your favorite Disney songs remixed and reimagined by some of the biggest names in the space. We’re talking about Jazzinuf, Team Astro, Sagun, Eevee, and others.

Disney teamed up with these creators to reinvent hit songs, including Circle of Life, We Don’t Talk About Bruno, Beauty and the Beast, Bare Necessities, Colors of the Wind, and more. Each iconic song has relaxing and casual beats, perfect for all Lofi fans.

The new Lofi Minnie: Chill playlist delivers over an hour of nonstop tunes. You can find the entire set on Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, and countless other services.

This genre has exploded in popularity lately, and with good reason. While this is the second Lofi set following the Minnie: Focus playlist, give it a listen today if you’re looking to chill out with Disney.

