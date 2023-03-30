Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Fluance Ai81 Tower Speakers Review: Fantastic, Even Without an Amp
Incogni Personal Information Removal Service Review: Hands Off My Data!
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

Cookbooks Inspired By Your Favorite Shows, Movies, and Games

Shannon Flynn
Shannon Flynn
Freelance Writer

Shannon Flynn is a freelance writer for Review Geek. This attorney turned writer has been creating content ranging from blogs to eBooks for nearly a decade. She has written on topics in several industries, including healthcare, retail, and law. However, she has a special interest in writing about tech products, including smart home devices, e-readers, Apple products, and Nintendo gaming. She also has a passion for trying out different apps and all things LEGO. Read more...

About Review Geek

| 6 min read
Woman reading a recipe out of a cookbook.
Motortion Films/Shutterstock.com

Do you ever wish you could try foods and drinks from your favorite shows and movies? It turns out there’s a way to enjoy one of Bob Belcher’s punny burgers or Uncle Iroh’s tea. No, you don’t need special kitchen gadgets to do it. You just need to pick up a cookbook inspired by your favorite fandoms.

To help you get a taste of what’s available, we’re highlighting the best cookbooks that are inspired by shows, movies, and games. Get ready to bring your favorite fictional recipes to life.

Table of Contents

Best for Those Who Spent Hours on The Sims: The Unofficial Sims Cookbook
Best for Those Who Want to Enjoy Disney at Home: The Official Disney Parks Cookbook
Best for Fans of the Belcher Family: The Bob's Burgers Burger Book
Best for Food from the Four Nations: Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Official Cookbook
Best for Those Who Want Recipes from Springfield: The Unofficial Simpsons Cookbook
Best for TMNT Fans: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Cookbook
Best for Those Seeking Magical Recipes: The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook

Best for Those Who Spent Hours on The Sims: The Unofficial Sims Cookbook

The cover of The Unofficial Sims Cookbook shows pictures of some of the recipes.
Adams Media

You’re not alone if you’ve logged hundreds or even thousands of hours on the various versions of The Sims. For over two decades, people have been investing in the virtual lives of their Sims. Over the years, you’ve probably wondered what recipes like Silly Gummy Bear Pancakes and Grandma’s Comfort Soup are like. The Unofficial Sims Cookbook can help you find out.

This cookbook contains more than 85 recipes for everything from desserts and drinks to entrees and appetizers. As you flip through this 176-page book, you’ll notice easy-to-follow recipes with beautiful pictures that show you the finished product. As a bonus, you can even see which version of The Sims the recipe came from and test your knowledge of the game franchise with Sims trivia.

Best for Those Who Spent Hours on The Sims

The Unofficial Sims Cookbook

Live like one of the Sims when you make recipes like Silly Gummy Bear Pancakes.

Amazon

$15.40
$21.99 Save 30%

Target

$15.49
 

Macy's

$21.99
 

Best for Those Who Want to Enjoy Disney at Home: The Official Disney Parks Cookbook

The cover of The Official Disney Parks Cookbook shows photos of some of the foods and drinks.
Disney

There’s nothing quite like the food from the Disney Parks and Cruises. Somehow, the chefs manage to capture the magic of Disney and incorporate it into each dish and dessert they serve up to guests. The good news is The Official Disney Parks Cookbook can help you recreate this culinary magic at home.

At 208 pages, this cookbook contains 101 tried-and-true recipes from Disneyland, Disney World, Disney cruises, and Disney resorts. The author worked with the chefs who created these delights to adapt their recipes for use in home kitchens. Each recipe has also been tested by real at-home chefs to make sure it’s a hit. As you make dishes like Chef Mickey’s Breakfast Pizza and Mickey Mouse Beignets, you’ll notice beautiful photos, personalized notes from the chefs, and helpful hints for at-home prep.

Best for Those Who Want to Enjoy Disney at Home

The Official Disney Parks Cookbook

Bring the magic of Disney home with these 101 mouth-watering recipes.

Amazon

$13.98
$19.99 Save 30%

Target

$13.98
 

Best for Fans of the Belcher Family: The Bob’s Burgers Burger Book

The cover of The Bob's Burgers Burger Book shows characters from the show around a burger.
Hyperion Avenue

It’s a lot of work to come up with a new Burger of the Day, but Bob Belcher wouldn’t have it any other way. Maybe you’ve wanted to try the “Bleu is the Warmest Cheese Burger” or the “Bruschetta-Bout-It Burger,” but didn’t know where to start. The New York Times Bestseller The Bob’s Burgers Burger Book is here to help.

This fully illustrated cookbook comes with new art that features the show’s signature style alongside recipes for the burgers shown on the chalkboard in the Belcher family’s restaurant. Each recipe comes from the fan-created blog called “The Bob’s Burger Experiment.” As a result, you can feel confident that every recipe in this 128-page cookbook has been tested by real at-home chefs.

Best for Fans of the Belcher Family

The Bob's Burgers Burger Book

Recreate the burgers that are featured on the chalkboard at Bob's Burgers.

Amazon

$15.88
$19.99 Save 21%

Target

$15.99
 

Best for Food from the Four Nations: Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Official Cookbook

The cover of the Avatar: The Last Airbender: Official Cookbook shows pictures of four recipes from the book.
Insight Editions

All fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender know the Four Nations: the Earth Kingdom, the Water Tribe, the Air Nomads, and the Fire Nation. They also know that the residents of these nations eat very well. If you want to make some of their dishes for yourself, you can pick up Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Official Cookbook.

You’ll find 60 foods and drinks inspired by the hit series within this 128-page cookbook. Each recipe comes with color photography, helpful instructions, and tips to modify each dish for specific diets and tastes. As you flip through the pages, you’ll find everything from the vegetarian dishes that the Air Nomads enjoy to seafood options for the Water Tribe. And of course, Uncle Iroh’s tea recipes also have a special place in this book.

Best for Food from the Four Nations

Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Official Cookbook

Eat like the residents of the Four Nations with help from this Avatar cookbook.

Amazon

$13.79
$24.99 Save 45%

Best for Those Who Want Recipes from Springfield: The Unofficial Simpsons Cookbook

The cover of The Unofficial Simpsons Cookbook shows photos of some of the completed recipes.
Adams Media

If you find yourself saying, “Mmm, donuts,” along with Homer Simpson, you might wonder if you’ll ever enjoy a pink glazed confection that’s as tasty as the ones in Springfield. Not only can you have one, but you can also make it right in your very own kitchen. You just need to buy The Unofficial Simpsons Cookbook.

From Forbidden Doughnuts to Chief Wiggum’s Chili, the Simpsons-inspired cookbook has 70 recipes from the last three decades. Chefs of any age and ability level can enjoy making these dishes, as the instructions in this 160-page cookbook are easy to follow. Fans will also love all the references to the episodes where the food was first introduced. In fact, many people love watching those episodes while they cook.

Best for Those Who Want Recipes from Springfield

The Unofficial Simpsons Cookbook

You can create and chow down on everything from donuts to chili with this Simpsons-inspired cookbook.

Amazon

$16.43
$21.99 Save 25%

Best for TMNT Fans: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Cookbook

The cover of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Cookbook shows the four turtles.
Insight Editions

Ask anyone who has seen Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles which food comes to mind first when they think of TMNT, and they’ll likely say pizza. It’s still hard to understand how the animators did such a good job of making that cheese look so enticing. Now, you can recreate these pizzas for yourself with The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Cookbook.

Wondering how many pizza recipes are contained within this 128-page cookbook? You’ll be pleased to know that the answer is 65 of them. You’ll discover detailed recipes with helpful tips and great photos that explain how to cook everything from New York Style Pepperoni to Shredder’s Revenge. In addition to standard pizza, you’ll also discover recipes for mini-pizzas and even dessert pizzas, so there’s something for everyone.

Best for TMNT Fans

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Cookbook

Making mouth-watering pizza is easy when you pick up this TMNT cookbook.

Amazon

$17.39
$24.99 Save 30%

Target

$17.39
 

Best for Those Seeking Magical Recipes: The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook

The cover of The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook shows a magical cauldron.
Adams Media

From bangers and mash in the Hogwarts dining hall to rock cakes in Hagrid’s hut, it seems like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter never runs out of delicious things to eat. If you want to recreate some of these magical dishes for yourself, look no further than The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook.

Both foodies and Harry Potter fans will love this large 256-page cookbook and the 150 user-friendly recipes inspired by the books and movies. The recipes come with tips, techniques, and advice to help make each of your dishes a success. Best of all, fans of all ages can enjoy using this cookbook and remembering all the scenes where their favorite characters ate the treats and dishes.

Best for Those Seeking Magical Recipes

The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook

Make magical dishes and desserts inspired by the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Amazon

$10.49
$19.95 Save 47%

Target

$10.49
 

Macy's

$19.95
 

Shannon Flynn Shannon Flynn
Shannon Flynn is a freelance writer for Review Geek. This attorney turned writer has been creating content ranging from blogs to eBooks for nearly a decade. She has written on topics in several industries, including healthcare, retail, and law. However, she has a special interest in writing about tech products, including smart home devices, e-readers, Apple products, and Nintendo gaming. She also has a passion for trying out different apps and all things LEGO. Read Full Bio »