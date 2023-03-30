Cookbooks Inspired By Your Favorite Shows, Movies, and Games

Do you ever wish you could try foods and drinks from your favorite shows and movies? It turns out there’s a way to enjoy one of Bob Belcher’s punny burgers or Uncle Iroh’s tea. No, you don’t need special kitchen gadgets to do it. You just need to pick up a cookbook inspired by your favorite fandoms.

To help you get a taste of what’s available, we’re highlighting the best cookbooks that are inspired by shows, movies, and games. Get ready to bring your favorite fictional recipes to life.

Best for Those Who Spent Hours on The Sims: The Unofficial Sims Cookbook

You’re not alone if you’ve logged hundreds or even thousands of hours on the various versions of The Sims. For over two decades, people have been investing in the virtual lives of their Sims. Over the years, you’ve probably wondered what recipes like Silly Gummy Bear Pancakes and Grandma’s Comfort Soup are like. The Unofficial Sims Cookbook can help you find out.

This cookbook contains more than 85 recipes for everything from desserts and drinks to entrees and appetizers. As you flip through this 176-page book, you’ll notice easy-to-follow recipes with beautiful pictures that show you the finished product. As a bonus, you can even see which version of The Sims the recipe came from and test your knowledge of the game franchise with Sims trivia.

Best for Those Who Want to Enjoy Disney at Home: The Official Disney Parks Cookbook

There’s nothing quite like the food from the Disney Parks and Cruises. Somehow, the chefs manage to capture the magic of Disney and incorporate it into each dish and dessert they serve up to guests. The good news is The Official Disney Parks Cookbook can help you recreate this culinary magic at home.

At 208 pages, this cookbook contains 101 tried-and-true recipes from Disneyland, Disney World, Disney cruises, and Disney resorts. The author worked with the chefs who created these delights to adapt their recipes for use in home kitchens. Each recipe has also been tested by real at-home chefs to make sure it’s a hit. As you make dishes like Chef Mickey’s Breakfast Pizza and Mickey Mouse Beignets, you’ll notice beautiful photos, personalized notes from the chefs, and helpful hints for at-home prep.

Best for Fans of the Belcher Family: The Bob’s Burgers Burger Book

It’s a lot of work to come up with a new Burger of the Day, but Bob Belcher wouldn’t have it any other way. Maybe you’ve wanted to try the “Bleu is the Warmest Cheese Burger” or the “Bruschetta-Bout-It Burger,” but didn’t know where to start. The New York Times Bestseller The Bob’s Burgers Burger Book is here to help.

This fully illustrated cookbook comes with new art that features the show’s signature style alongside recipes for the burgers shown on the chalkboard in the Belcher family’s restaurant. Each recipe comes from the fan-created blog called “The Bob’s Burger Experiment.” As a result, you can feel confident that every recipe in this 128-page cookbook has been tested by real at-home chefs.

Best for Food from the Four Nations: Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Official Cookbook

All fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender know the Four Nations: the Earth Kingdom, the Water Tribe, the Air Nomads, and the Fire Nation. They also know that the residents of these nations eat very well. If you want to make some of their dishes for yourself, you can pick up Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Official Cookbook.

You’ll find 60 foods and drinks inspired by the hit series within this 128-page cookbook. Each recipe comes with color photography, helpful instructions, and tips to modify each dish for specific diets and tastes. As you flip through the pages, you’ll find everything from the vegetarian dishes that the Air Nomads enjoy to seafood options for the Water Tribe. And of course, Uncle Iroh’s tea recipes also have a special place in this book.

Best for Those Who Want Recipes from Springfield: The Unofficial Simpsons Cookbook

If you find yourself saying, “Mmm, donuts,” along with Homer Simpson, you might wonder if you’ll ever enjoy a pink glazed confection that’s as tasty as the ones in Springfield. Not only can you have one, but you can also make it right in your very own kitchen. You just need to buy The Unofficial Simpsons Cookbook.

From Forbidden Doughnuts to Chief Wiggum’s Chili, the Simpsons-inspired cookbook has 70 recipes from the last three decades. Chefs of any age and ability level can enjoy making these dishes, as the instructions in this 160-page cookbook are easy to follow. Fans will also love all the references to the episodes where the food was first introduced. In fact, many people love watching those episodes while they cook.

Best for TMNT Fans: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Cookbook

Ask anyone who has seen Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles which food comes to mind first when they think of TMNT, and they’ll likely say pizza. It’s still hard to understand how the animators did such a good job of making that cheese look so enticing. Now, you can recreate these pizzas for yourself with The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Cookbook.

Wondering how many pizza recipes are contained within this 128-page cookbook? You’ll be pleased to know that the answer is 65 of them. You’ll discover detailed recipes with helpful tips and great photos that explain how to cook everything from New York Style Pepperoni to Shredder’s Revenge. In addition to standard pizza, you’ll also discover recipes for mini-pizzas and even dessert pizzas, so there’s something for everyone.

Best for Those Seeking Magical Recipes: The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook

From bangers and mash in the Hogwarts dining hall to rock cakes in Hagrid’s hut, it seems like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter never runs out of delicious things to eat. If you want to recreate some of these magical dishes for yourself, look no further than The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook.

Both foodies and Harry Potter fans will love this large 256-page cookbook and the 150 user-friendly recipes inspired by the books and movies. The recipes come with tips, techniques, and advice to help make each of your dishes a success. Best of all, fans of all ages can enjoy using this cookbook and remembering all the scenes where their favorite characters ate the treats and dishes.