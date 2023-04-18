The Best Oscillating Multitools of 2023

A multitool or oscillating tool is a multipurpose power tool that oscillates and can perform the functions of several individual tools using a range of attachments. A typical oscillating multitool can saw, scrape, sand, grind, and even polish, among others. In this roundup, we have assembled the very best oscillating multitools.

What to Look For in an Oscillating Multitool

We understand that your home repair or remodeling may be urgent, but before you waste your hard-earned money on just about any type of multitool, here are important factors to consider.

Type : Oscillating tools are of two types, corded and cordless. A corded multitool uses AC power and runs longer, but restricts you to the length of its cord. Cordless multitools, on the other hand, use batteries and have shorter runtimes as a result, but won’t tether you to the mains. For cordless multitools, it’s best to avoid off-brand power tool batteries.

: Oscillating tools are of two types, corded and cordless. A corded multitool uses AC power and runs longer, but restricts you to the length of its cord. Cordless multitools, on the other hand, use batteries and have shorter runtimes as a result, but won’t tether you to the mains. For cordless multitools, it’s best to avoid off-brand power tool batteries. Motor Type : Brushed vs brushless motors, which type should you buy? Brushed motors have brushes that create friction leading to energy loss. Brushless motors lack brushes, are more energy-efficient, and run longer. They’re also low maintenance and quieter, but more expensive. Brushed multitools are cheaper and ideal for small DIY tasks.

: Brushed vs brushless motors, which type should you buy? Brushed motors have brushes that create friction leading to energy loss. Brushless motors lack brushes, are more energy-efficient, and run longer. They’re also low maintenance and quieter, but more expensive. Brushed multitools are cheaper and ideal for small DIY tasks. Speed Settings : The best oscillating multitools come with variable speed settings. For instance, the Dewalt Max XR has 3-speed settings while the Milwaukee 2626-20 M18 has 12-speed settings. Ensure that your preferred multitool has enough speed levels to meet your needs.

: The best oscillating multitools come with variable speed settings. For instance, the Dewalt Max XR has 3-speed settings while the Milwaukee 2626-20 M18 has 12-speed settings. Ensure that your preferred multitool has enough speed levels to meet your needs. OPM and Oscillating Angle: An oscillating multitool’s speed is measured in OPM (oscillations per minute). The multitools in this roundup reach up to 20,000 OPM. How wide a multitool can cut per pass is represented by its oscillating arc/angle. One to five degrees is a good range, but the lower the more precise.

Best Overall: DEWALT MAX XR Variable Speed Oscillating Multitool

Pros ✓ Cordless brushless multitool

Cordless brushless multitool ✓ Three-speed settings of up to 20,000 OPM

Three-speed settings of up to 20,000 OPM ✓ LED lit with 1.6-degree oscillating arc Cons ✗ Blades are somewhat pricey

Speaking of multitools, the DEWALT MAX XR Variable Speed Oscillating Multitool is arguably one of the best oscillating multitools to buy. This robust oscillating multitool is cordless as well as brushless (resulting in higher OPM, less noise, longer battery run time, less heat, longer durability, extended motor life, and a more lightweight and compact design).

This 20-Volt multitool has three-speed settings (0-13,000, 0-17,000, and 0-20,000 OPM) with an output of 2,000 Watts. With its Quick-Change function, you don’t need a wrench to quickly change blades and other attachments. Its bright LED light illuminates dark work surfaces. It has an oscillating arc of 1.6 degrees, measures 12 x 4.5 x 3.06 inches, and weighs 2.4 pounds.

Best Overall DEWALT MAX XR Variable Speed Brushless Oscillating Multitool The DEWALT MAX XR is a tested and trusted versatile, cordless, and brushless variable speed oscillating multitool for different kinds of tasks.

Best Premium: BOSCH GOP18V-28N EC Brushless Starlock Plus Oscillating Multitool

Pros ✓ Brushless and cordless multitool

Brushless and cordless multitool ✓ Starlock Plus 3D for improved handling and torque transfer

Starlock Plus 3D for improved handling and torque transfer ✓ Variable speed multitool up to 20,000 OPM Cons ✗ Costlier

If you’re going to spend more to get a brushless multitool, you might as well go ahead and spend a little extra to get the BOSCH GOP18V-28N EC Brushless Starlock Plus Oscillating Multitool. This premium power tool is also cordless and brushless allowing you greater flexibility and improved performance. With its StarlockPlus 3D tool accessory interface, you get great grips and greater torque transfer.

With its variable speed dial and EC brushless 18 Volts motor, you can quickly and easily go from 8,000 to 20,000 OPM and operate it for longer. With its 2.8-degree oscillating arc, it is ideal for sanding, grinding, flush cutting, plunge cutting, and several other tasks. It measures 12.8 x 3 x 3.2 inches and weighs 2.7 pounds making it compact and lightweight enough to carry along.

Best Premium BOSCH GOP18V-28N EC Brushless Starlock Plus Oscillating Multitool Premium build, great grips, and superb torque transfer are some of what you'll get from the brushless and cordless BOSCH GOP18V-28N multitool.

Best Budget: RYOBI 18V Cordless Oscillating Multitool

Pros ✓ Budget-friendly brushless and cordless multitool

Budget-friendly brushless and cordless multitool ✓ Variable speed up to 20,000 OPM with low vibration

Variable speed up to 20,000 OPM with low vibration ✓ Onboard LED lights for dark work areas and Allen wrench storage Cons ✗ Durability concerns

Not only does a multitool save you the hassle of using multiple tools, but it also saves you the cost of buying them separately. And if you want to save even more, get the RYOBI 18V Cordless Oscillating Multitool Kit, it is our top pick for the best budget multitool. Like the Bosch GOP18V-28N Multitool, this cordless RYOBI multitool also uses an 18 Volts brushless motor for its operations.

It features a three-degree oscillating arc for a clean and wide sweep and can quickly go from 10,000-20,000 OPM with the lowest vibration in its class. This allows you to take on even the most demanding tasks while reducing user fatigue and improving precision. It features onboard LED work lights and Allen wrench storage. It measures 12.3 x 6.38 x 4.96 inches and weighs 2.29 pounds.

Best Budget RYOBI 18V Cordless Oscillating Multitool The RYOBI 18V Cordless Oscillating Multitool is brushless, budget-friendly, lightweight, and well cut out for the job.

Wide Oscillating Arc: Makita XMT03Z 18V LXT Cordless Multitool

Pros ✓ Brushless cordless multitool with wide oscillating arc

Brushless cordless multitool with wide oscillating arc ✓ Variable speed of up to 20,000 OPM

Variable speed of up to 20,000 OPM ✓ Changing blades is super easy Cons ✗ No onboard LED lights

If you want one of the best oscillating multitools with a wider yet precise oscillating angle, then go for the Makita XMT03Z 18V LXT Cordless Multitool. It has a 3.2-degree oscillating angle for faster and more intensive cutting and sanding. It is also ideal for wood flooring, tile, plaster, sheetrock, wood, PVC and various other applications that require an oscillating multitool.

This 18-Volt cordless multitool features a large ON/OFF slide switch with lock-on button for extra convenience. It comes with a soft start feature for smooth start-ups. Once this brushless multitool starts running, you can easily use the variable speed control dial to go from 6,000 to 20,000 OPM. It has an overall ergonomic design, measures 3.9 x 12.2 x 4.9 inches and weighs four pounds with batteries (required but not included).

Wide Oscillating Arc Makita XMT03Z 18V LXT Cordless Multitool The Makita XMT03Z 18V LXT Cordless Multitool is ideal for wood flooring, tile, plaster, sheetrock, wood, and PVC jobs, among others.

Best Multi-Speed: Milwaukee 2626-20 M18 18V Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool

Pros ✓ Multiple use cases with up to 12 variable speed settings

Multiple use cases with up to 12 variable speed settings ✓ Heavy-duty brushless cordless multitool with up to 18,000 OPM

Heavy-duty brushless cordless multitool with up to 18,000 OPM ✓ Onboard LED lights with Redlink technology to detect and prevent overheating Cons ✗ Somewhat weighty

Somewhat weighty ✗ Sanding function can be improved upon

If your work often involves different sub-tasks that require multiple speed settings, you’ll want to get the powerful and popular Milwaukee 2626-20 M18 18V Cordless Oscillating Multitool. Although other multitools can run faster or slower, this versatile heavy-duty 12-speed cordless and brushless oscillating multitool has about the most dial settings. This allows you to fine-tune your speed to match many applications.

It can reach speeds of between 11,000 to 18,000 OPM. It comes with woodcutting blades and a sanding pad, has an all-metal gear case and a rubberized mold over the handle for smooth handling. It also features bright LED lights for illuminating the work surface. With its Redlink technology, the M18 Li-Ion batteries can detect, cross-communicate, and prevent overheating by minimizing output power. It measures 5.2 x 3.3 x 12.8 inches and weighs 3.05 pounds.