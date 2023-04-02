Buying Guides
8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

The Best Portable Cassette Player-Walkmans

Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com, Reshow
🕚 Updated March 2023
Joy Okumoko
Joy Okumoko
Joy Okumoko has been writing about Android, phones, browsers, the internet, and technology in general for over two years.

6 min read

Cassette tapes, especially the Sony Walkman, became popular in the late 1970s. By the mid-1990s, it was compact discs. Nowadays, we mostly stream music. However, the cassette is making a comeback, and with it, the portable cassette players and recorders of the 20th century.

  Best Overall Best Budget Best for MP3 Conversion Best With AM/FM Radio Best Shoebox Style
 
  ByronStatics
ByronStatics KCS-312B Portable Cassette Player 		Retekess
Retekess TR606 Portable Cassette Player and Recorder 		Reshow
Reshow Re-006 Portable Cassette Player and Converter 		SEMIER
SEMIER SEMH-JKHL-0525 Portable Radio Cassette Player and Recorder 		JENSEN
JENSEN MCR-100 Cassette Player and Recorder
 
Amazon

$21.64
$24.06 Save 10%
Amazon

$21.99
 
Amazon

$33.24
$35.00 Save 5%
Amazon

$29.98
 
Amazon

$25.50
$39.99 Save 36%

Our SummaryGive and take, the ByronStarics Portable Cassette Player is a solid pick. It's an all-in-one radio/cassette player with an audio jack and USB port for conversions.For equally great performance at an affordable price, get the Retekess TR606 Portable Cassette Player and Recorder.The Reshow Portable Cassette Player is a powerful cassette-to-digital converter and tape player that lets you turn your favorite old tunes into MP3The SEMIER Portable AM/FM Radio Cassette Player and Recorder is a powerful retro-styled device with a premium finish and wide functionality.The JENSEN Cassette Player and Recorder is another vintage shoebox-styled portable walkman with a carry handle, built-in condenser mic, audio jack that is both DC and AC-powered.
Pros✓ All-in-one cassette player, recorder, converter
✓ AM/FM radio function with complete function buttons
✓ 3.5-millimeter audio jack plus belt clip		✓ Affordable radio cassette player with antenna
✓ Full complement of control buttons
✓ Features a 3.5-millimeter audio jack		✓ Solid cassette-to-digital converter with Audacity installation kit
✓ Cassette tape player with auto-reverse
✓ 3.5-millimeter audio jacks		✓ Cassette player/recorder with AM/FM functionality
✓ Retro-styled with acoustic cavity design for best sound output
✓ Rod antenna with 3.5-millimeter audio headphone jack		✓ Battery and AC-powered cassette player and recorder
✓ Has full complete function buttons with auto-stop function
✓ 3.5-millimeter audio jack
Cons✗ No auto stop function
✗ Mono sound		✗ Does not convert tapes to digital formats✗ No recorder functionality
✗ No AM/FM radio function either		✗ No converter functionality✗ Buttons tend to jam easily
The Best Portable Cassette Player-Walkmans

A Reshow tape player over a photo of cassette tapes.
Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com, Reshow

In this roundup, we’ve assembled the best portable cassette players and recorders. Whether you want to relive one of Bob Marley’s classics, bump to Taylor Swift’s Midnights cassette tapes, or simply get a taste of the golden era of music, you can easily do so with one of these best cassette players.

What to Look For in a Portable Cassette Player/Recorder

Cassette tape players now feature more modern hardware. However, they tend to try to recreate that 90s vintage retro design. If you were born or alive in that era, you might get nostalgic looking at them, but don’t get carried away. Here’s what to look out for:

  • Supported Tape Type: The cassette players in this roundup can record to Type I and Type II cassettes. Type III and Type IV Metal cassettes are not supported.
  • Functionality: Along with traditional functionality, like recording and AM/FM playback, modern tape players often allow you to digitize your tapes for playback on a computer or phone.
  • Controls: Portable cassette players are big on physical buttons. Depending on your needs, watch out for key buttons like the play, pause, record, rewind, fast-forward, and stop/eject.
  • Audio/Microphone Jack:  The audio jack is one of the key ports you’ll find on a portable walkman. It lets you plug in your headphones and enjoy music on the go. The microphone jack allows for external recording. (Some tape recorders use a single jack for both headphones and microphones.)
  • Power: Since the cassette players in this roundup are all portable, they require AA batteries to function in the wild. That said, some models can run on DC or AC power.
  • Built-In Microphones: Some tape recorders feature a built-in microphone. Ideally, you should use an external microphone (over the 3.5mm headphone jack), as it will provide better audio quality with less interference than the built-in microphone.

Best Overall: ByronStatics KCS-312B

ByronStatics KCS-312B Portable Cassette Player
ByronStatics

Pros

  • All-in-one cassette player, recorder, converter
  • AM/FM radio function with complete function buttons
  • 3.5-millimeter audio jack plus belt clip

Cons

  • No auto stop function
  • Mono sound

ByronStatics makes some of the best record players available. Therefore it doesn’t come as a surprise that the ByronStatics Portable Cassette Player is our best overall pick. This versatile all-in-one walkman is a cassette player, recorder, converter, and AM/FM radio combined. It features a function switch that allows you to easily switch between tape and radio modes.

It also has a built-in mic and dedicated play, pause, stop, record, fast forward, and fast rewind buttons. It has a manual volume control, a USB port for conversions (MP3, wav, etc), as well as a 3.5-millimeter audio jack for your headpones (and yes, headphones are required for FM radio functionality). It has a belt clip, uses AA batteries (or a DC power connection), and is available in black-white, pink, and teal.

Best Overall

ByronStatics KCS-312B Portable Cassette Player

Give and take, the ByronStarics Portable Cassette Player is a solid pick. It's an all-in-one radio/cassette player with an audio jack and USB port for conversions.

Amazon

$21.64
$24.06 Save 10%

Also Great: Retekess TR606

Retekess TR606 Portable Cassette Player and Recorder
Retekess

Pros

  • Affordable radio cassette player with antenna
  • Full complement of control buttons
  • Features a 3.5-millimeter audio jack

Cons

  • Does not convert tapes to digital formats

If you want a portable cassette player/recorder just as versatile as the ByronStatics Cassette player but a little cheaper, then get the Retekess TR606. It’s a powerful multipurpose cassette player, recorder, and AM/FM radio with an 18.9-inch antenna for a better reception than the ByronStatics Cassette Player. It also has retro vibes just like the best turntables of these days.

The Retekess TR606 runs on AA batteries or DC power. The only downside is that it can’t convert tapes to digital formats.

Best Budget

Retekess TR606 Portable Cassette Player and Recorder

For equally great performance at an affordable price, get the Retekess TR606 Portable Cassette Player and Recorder.

Amazon

$21.99
 

Best for MP3 Conversion: Reshow Re-006

Reshow Re-006 Portable Cassette Player and Converter
Reshow

Pros

  • Solid cassette-to-digital converter with Audacity installation kit
  • Cassette tape player with auto-reverse
  • 3.5-millimeter audio/aux-in jack

Cons

  • No recorder functionality
  • No AM/FM radio function either

While the Retekess TR606 Portable Cassette Player lacks a dedicated converter, the Reshow Portable Cassette Player is one of the best cassette-to-digital converters. It also doubles as a cassette player (with auto-reverse), but lacks a recorder and AM/FM functionality. It comes with an Audacity installation disc (Windows, macOS X) for audio-to-digital conversion and a matching USB cable.

This allows you to convert your favorite cassette tapes from way back into digital formats that you can play on your phone or PC. The Reshow Portable Cassette Player is powered by DC or a pair of AA batteries. It has dedicated open, play, stop, rewind, and fast-forward buttons, plus a headphone jack.

Best for MP3 Conversion

Reshow Re-006 Portable Cassette Player and Converter

The Reshow Portable Cassette Player is a powerful cassette-to-digital converter and tape player that lets you turn your favorite old tunes into MP3

Amazon

$33.24
$35.00 Save 5%

Best With AM/FM Radio: SEMIER SEMH-JKHL-0525

SEMIER SEMH-JKHL-0525 Portable Radio Cassette Player and Recorder
SEMIER

Pros

  • Cassette player/recorder with AM/FM functionality
  • Retro-styled with acoustic cavity design for best sound output
  • Rod antenna with 3.5-millimeter audio headphone jack

Cons

  • No converter functionality

While the Reshow Portable Cassette Player and Converter lacks a dedicated recording function and AM/FM radio, the SEMIER Portable AM/FM Radio Cassette Player and Recorder is a robust AM/FM radio cassette player and recorder. This retro-styled audio player features a high-quality DSP chip, HD mic, and acoustic cavity design.

Built with premium materials, it also features a rod antenna, a 3.5-millimeter audio headphone jack, a microphone jack, a top-mounted volume control knob, a side-mounted AM/FM dial scale, a function switch, and play, stop, record, rewind, and fast forward buttons. This compact and portable vintage-style walkman is powered by AA batteries or DC power.

Best With AM/FM Radio

SEMIER SEMH-JKHL-0525 Portable Radio Cassette Player and Recorder

The SEMIER Portable AM/FM Radio Cassette Player and Recorder is a powerful retro-styled device with a premium finish and wide functionality.

Amazon

$29.98
 

Best Shoebox Style: JENSEN MCR-100

JENSEN MCR-100 Cassette Player and Recorder
JENSEN

Pros

  • Battery and AC-powered cassette player and recorder
  • Has full complete function buttons with auto-stop function
  • 3.5-millimeter audio/aux-in jack

Cons

  • Buttons tend to jam easily

If you’re a chronic tapehead who’s into retro gear, this premium shoebox-styled JENSEN Cassette Player and Recorder will likely tickle your fancy. It has dedicated record, play, rewind, fast-forward, stop/eject, and pause buttons. This is great for voice memos and meetings and if you prefer physical touch buttons. It also has an auto-stop function.

This compact and featherweight cassette player comes with a carry handle and a built-in condenser microphone. It comes with a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack, volume control, and automatic record level control. It also has a dedicated external microphone jack, an aux-in jack (to record the output of your phone or another audio source), and can be powered by a 120-Volt AC adaptor (included) or 4x ‘C’ (UM-2) batteries (not included).

Best Shoebox Style

JENSEN MCR-100 Cassette Player and Recorder

The JENSEN Cassette Player and Recorder is another vintage shoebox-styled portable walkman with a carry handle, built-in condenser mic, audio jack that is both DC and AC-powered.

Amazon

$25.50
$39.99 Save 36%

Joy Okumoko Joy Okumoko
Joy Okumoko has been writing about Android, phones, browsers, the internet, and technology in general for over two years. She writes for Review Geek and has written for MakeUseOf, KnowTechie, and MakeTechEasier. Read Full Bio »