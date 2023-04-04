The Best Portable Cassette Boombox Players of 2023

These new retro boombox cassette players are generally affordable, feature-packed, and more readily available. To save you time and stress, we’ve compiled the best boombox cassette players for your listening pleasure. They’ll remind you of times past like these tech toys from the 90s while giving you a bang for your buck.

What to Look For in a Retro Boombox Cassette Player

In order to avoid regrets or lengthy return processes, take the following into consideration when shopping for the best retro boombox cassette players.

Retro Vibes : Nostalgia is probably the biggest reason why you seek to buy a retro boombox cassette player in the first place. Just like with vintage turntables, retro looks is one of the biggest factors to consider when shopping for a retro boombox cassette player.

: Nostalgia is probably the biggest reason why you seek to buy a retro boombox cassette player in the first place. Just like with vintage turntables, retro looks is one of the biggest factors to consider when shopping for a retro boombox cassette player. Physical Buttons : The physical touch buttons on an old-school boombox player formed part of its physical looks and appeal. Pressing the open/eject button, slotting in the tape, closing it, and pressing “play” are worthwhile experiences in themselves.

: The physical touch buttons on an old-school boombox player formed part of its physical looks and appeal. Pressing the open/eject button, slotting in the tape, closing it, and pressing “play” are worthwhile experiences in themselves. Cassette Functionality : The best portable boomboxes on this list all support cassette tapes and then some. Got some hand-me-down classics from way back? Bring ’em on and let’s get the party started.

: The best portable boomboxes on this list all support cassette tapes and then some. Got some hand-me-down classics from way back? Bring ’em on and let’s get the party started. Portability : Boomboxes are of different shapes and sizes. However, our focus is on the portable ghetto blasters with a carry handle that you can place on your shoulders as you pace around the neighborhood.

: Boomboxes are of different shapes and sizes. However, our focus is on the portable ghetto blasters with a carry handle that you can place on your shoulders as you pace around the neighborhood. Functionality: Modern-day boombox players now incorporate more functions. Some come with a CD player, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and audio-to-digital converters, among others.

Best Overall: QFX J-220BT Retro Cassette Boombox Player Recorder and Converter

Pros ✓ Retro-themed ghetto blaster with cassette player and recorder

Retro-themed ghetto blaster with cassette player and recorder ✓ 4-band radio player with a 3-band graphic equalizer and antenna

4-band radio player with a 3-band graphic equalizer and antenna ✓ AC and DC-powered Cons ✗ Manual mostly illegible

Manual mostly illegible ✗ No auto-reverse function

While looking for the best retro boombox cassette players, we happened upon the QFX J-220BT Retro Boombox Cassette Player, Recorder, and Converter, our top pick for the overall best retro boombox cassette player. This multifunctional joy bringer easily exudes the swag and retro vibes characteristic of the pop culture of the mid-1980s and the late 1990s.

The versatile QFX J-220BT Retro Boombox Cassette Player has dual two and three-inch speakers, supports MP3 conversion (from radio to cassette), has a four-band (AM, FM, SW1, SW2) radio (with a telescope antenna), three-band graphic equalizer, Bluetooth connectivity, built-in microphone, recorder. USB/SD slots, AUX-in, and headphone jack, among others. It also uses AC power and 4x ‘D’ batteries (not included).

Best Overall QFX J-220BT Retro Cassette Boombox Player Recorder and Converter The QFX J-220BT Retro Boombox Cassette Player is a robust and versatile retro-styled music machine that also doubles as a recorder and converter.

Best Budget: SEMIER SM-138 Retro Boombox Cassette Player

Pros ✓ Affordable boombox cassette player with auto stop function

Affordable boombox cassette player with auto stop function ✓ Retro-styled with a premium finish and carry handle

Retro-styled with a premium finish and carry handle ✓ AM/FM radio function and both DC and AC-powered Cons ✗ Sound can be better

Who says you have to go broke just to buy a retro boombox cassette player? Certainly not the SEMIER SM-138 Retro Boombox Cassette Player, our top pick for the best budget retro boombox cassette player. This budget-friendly audio player easily looks both vintage and premium at the same time without breaking a sweat. Isn’t that just so sweet!

Even sweeter is the fact that this budget ghetto blaster also doubles as an AM/FM radio stereo, so you can jam to your favorite songs on your favorite stations via its large horn speaker. It has all the physical buttons you need where you need them, a rod antenna, a big read dial, an indicator, a 3.5-millimeter audio jack, a portable handle, and auto stop function, among others. It is both AC and battery-powered.

Best Budget SEMIER SM-138 Retro Boombox Cassette Player The SEMIER SM-180 is a solid retro boombox cassette player that is both affordable and enjoyable in one breath.

Best Premium: Victrola VBB-10-SLV 1980s Retro Bluetooth Boombox With Cassette Player

Pros ✓ Strong 80s style retro vibes

Strong 80s style retro vibes ✓ Bluetooth support with LCD and LED indicators, and USB/SD slots

Bluetooth support with LCD and LED indicators, and USB/SD slots ✓ Four front-facing speakers with aux-in/RCA output Cons ✗ Function buttons appear delicate

Function buttons appear delicate ✗ Sound is good but can be better

Even though we love the SEMIER SM-138 Retro Boombox Cassette Player, we cannot but also recommend the premium Victrola 1980s Retro Bluetooth Boombox Cassette Player. Although it costs a lot more, it also comes with extra features. And by the way, Victrola also makes some of the best portable record players on the market. This rich retro boombox cassette player certainly looks the part.

Looks apart, it also features an AM/FM radio, rod antenna, large dials, backlit tuners, LCD timer, LED indicators, a central tape deck (with all the right buttons in the right places), four front-facing speakers, USB/SD slots, aux-in/RCA output/audio jack, and a portable carry handle, among others. It is also AC and battery-powered and supports wired and wireless streaming via Bluetooth.

Best Premium Victrola VBB-10-SLV 1980s Retro Bluetooth Boombox With Cassette Player The Victrola 1980s Retro Boombox Cassette Player is a reliable retro-themed sound machine that knows and does its job quite well.

Best With Bluetooth: Riptunes RACR400BTK Bluetooth Cassette Boombox Player

Pros ✓ Vintage 80s to 90s vibes with Bluetooth connectivity, and available in multiple colors

Vintage 80s to 90s vibes with Bluetooth connectivity, and available in multiple colors ✓ Cassette player and recorder with 4-band radio stereo

Cassette player and recorder with 4-band radio stereo ✓ Volume and bass controls, USB/SD slots, and aux-in jack Cons ✗ Good sound, but not great sound

Speaking of Bluetooth, if you’re big on wireless streaming via Bluetooth, then we recommend the Riptunes Bluetooth Cassette Boombox Player. This vintage-styled boombox takes retro to a whole new level. It is sure to get heads turning (and nodding), tongues wagging, and feet dancing. Available in red, black, yellow, and silver, it’s worth its weight in gold.

It features a cassette player (as expected with all those physical buttons we’ve come to love), a recorder, a four-band (AM, FM, SW1, SW2) radio stereo, volume and bass controls, a prominent functions switch, USB port, SD slot, aux-in/audio jack, and of course wireless Bluetooth connectivity, among others. It comes with a folding carry handle and uses AC/DC power.

Best With Bluetooth Riptunes RACR400BTK Bluetooth Cassette Boombox Player If you love to stream your music wirelessly via Bluetooth, this vintage-styled Riptunes Bluetooth Boombox Cassette Player will thrill you.

Best With CD Player: Studebaker SB2135BG Portable Boombox CD/Cassette Player

Pros ✓ Retro-themed cassette player/recorder (with auto stop) and CD player

Retro-themed cassette player/recorder (with auto stop) and CD player ✓ AM/FM radio functionality with analog tuner and antenna

AM/FM radio functionality with analog tuner and antenna ✓ DC and AC-powered with audio jack and a carry handle Cons ✗ Speakers are side-facing

Speakers are side-facing ✗ Sound can be improved upon

If you thought retro boombox cassette players couldn’t get any better, then wait till you meet the Studebaker SB2135BG Portable CD/Cassette Player, our top pick for the best boombox CD/cassette player. This retro-themed multi-player features a top-loading CD player (CD-R/RW compatible) with 20 programmable tracks. It has front-facing control buttons and switches.

It also doubles as a cassette tape player and recorder with a built-in microphone, auto-stop, and automatic record level control. The tape player has its own dedicated buttons different from the CD player’s. It also doubles as an AM/FM radio stereo with an analog tuner and a rod antenna, has a 3.5-millimeter audio jack, a carry handle, and is AC/DC-powered.