8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 10-in-1 Hub Review: Unwavering Performance
Fluance Ai81 Tower Speakers Review: Fantastic, Even Without an Amp
The Best Portable Cassette Boombox Players of 2023

BrAt82/Shutterstock.com
🕚 Updated March 2023
| 6 min read

Portable boomboxes were a thing in the mid-1980s to the late 1990s before they were gradually silenced by the compact disc and now music streaming. However, like the portable cassette walkman/turntable/record player, the cassette boombox player is back again, and this time around, with a bang.

  Best Overall Best Budget Best Premium Best With Bluetooth Best With CD Player
 
  QFX
QFX J-220BT Retro Cassette Boombox Player Recorder and Converter 		SEMIER
SEMIER SM-138 Retro Boombox Cassette Player 		Victrola
Victrola 1980s Retro Bluetooth Boombox With Cassette Player 		Riptunes
Riptunes RACR400BTK Bluetooth Cassette Boombox Player 		Studebaker
Studebaker SB2135BG Portable Boombox CD/Cassette Player
 
Amazon

$44.00
$49.99 Save 12%
Amazon

$37.99
$39.99 Save 5%
Amazon

May be out of stock
Amazon

$44.97
 
Amazon

$94.50
$129.99 Save 27%

Our SummaryThe QFX J-220BT Retro Boombox Cassette Player is a robust and versatile retro-styled music machine that also doubles as a recorder and converter.The SEMIER SM-180 is a solid retro boombox cassette player that is both affordable and enjoyable in one breath.The Victrola 1980s Retro Boombox Cassette Player is a reliable retro-themed sound machine that knows and does its job quite well.If you love to stream your music wirelessly via Bluetooth, this vintage-styled Riptunes Bluetooth Boombox Cassette Player will thrill you.The Studebaker Portable Boombox Player is an all-in-one sound machine featuring a cassette player and recorder, a CD player, and an AM/FM radio.
Pros✓ Retro-themed ghetto blaster with cassette player and recorder
✓ 4-band radio player with a 3-band graphic equalizer and antenna
✓ AC and DC-powered		✓ Affordable boombox cassette player with auto stop function
✓ Retro-styled with a premium finish and carry handle
✓ AM/FM radio function and both DC and AC-powered		✓ Strong 80s style retro vibes
✓ Bluetooth support with LCD and LED indicators, and USB/SD slots
✓ Four front-facing speakers with aux-in/RCA output		✓ Vintage 80s-90s vibes with Bluetooth connectivity, and available in multiple colors
✓ Cassette player and recorder with 4-band radio stereo
✓ Volume and bass controls, USB/SD slots, and aux-in jack		✓ Retro-themed cassette player/recorder (with auto stop) and CD player
✓ AM/FM radio functionality with analog tuner and antenna
✓ DC and AC-powered with audio jack and a carry handle
Cons✗ Manual mostly illegible
✗ No auto-reverse function		✗ Sound can be better✗ Function buttons appear delicate
✗ Sound is good but can be better		✗ Good sound, but not great sound✗ Speakers are side-facing
✗ Sound can be improved upon
Table of Contents

What to Look For in a Retro Boombox Cassette Player
Best Overall: QFX J-220BT Retro Cassette Boombox Player Recorder and Converter
Best Budget: SEMIER SM-138 Retro Boombox Cassette Player
Best Premium: Victrola VBB-10-SLV 1980s Retro Bluetooth Boombox With Cassette Player
Best With Bluetooth: Riptunes RACR400BTK Bluetooth Cassette Boombox Player
Best With CD Player: Studebaker SB2135BG Portable Boombox CD/Cassette Player

The Best Portable Cassette Boombox Players of 2023

Retro boombox in front of a yellow background.
BrAt82/Shutterstock.com

These new retro boombox cassette players are generally affordable, feature-packed, and more readily available. To save you time and stress, we’ve compiled the best boombox cassette players for your listening pleasure. They’ll remind you of times past like these tech toys from the 90s while giving you a bang for your buck.

What to Look For in a Retro Boombox Cassette Player

In order to avoid regrets or lengthy return processes, take the following into consideration when shopping for the best retro boombox cassette players.

  • Retro Vibes: Nostalgia is probably the biggest reason why you seek to buy a retro boombox cassette player in the first place. Just like with vintage turntables, retro looks is one of the biggest factors to consider when shopping for a retro boombox cassette player.
  • Physical Buttons: The physical touch buttons on an old-school boombox player formed part of its physical looks and appeal. Pressing the open/eject button, slotting in the tape, closing it, and pressing “play” are worthwhile experiences in themselves.
  • Cassette Functionality: The best portable boomboxes on this list all support cassette tapes and then some. Got some hand-me-down classics from way back? Bring ’em on and let’s get the party started.
  • Portability: Boomboxes are of different shapes and sizes. However, our focus is on the portable ghetto blasters with a carry handle that you can place on your shoulders as you pace around the neighborhood.
  • Functionality: Modern-day boombox players now incorporate more functions. Some come with a CD player, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and audio-to-digital converters, among others.

Best Overall: QFX J-220BT Retro Cassette Boombox Player Recorder and Converter

Front View of QFX Retro Cassette Boombox Player and Recorder on a white background.
QFX

Pros

  • Retro-themed ghetto blaster with cassette player and recorder
  • 4-band radio player with a 3-band graphic equalizer and antenna
  • AC and DC-powered

Cons

  • Manual mostly illegible
  • No auto-reverse function

While looking for the best retro boombox cassette players,  we happened upon the QFX J-220BT Retro Boombox Cassette Player, Recorder, and Converter, our top pick for the overall best retro boombox cassette player. This multifunctional joy bringer easily exudes the swag and retro vibes characteristic of the pop culture of the mid-1980s and the late 1990s.

Best Cassette to MP3 Converters
RELATEDBest Cassette to MP3 Converters

The versatile QFX J-220BT Retro Boombox Cassette Player has dual two and three-inch speakers, supports MP3 conversion (from radio to cassette), has a four-band (AM, FM, SW1, SW2) radio (with a telescope antenna), three-band graphic equalizer, Bluetooth connectivity, built-in microphone, recorder. USB/SD slots, AUX-in, and headphone jack, among others. It also uses AC power and 4x ‘D’ batteries (not included).

Best Overall

QFX J-220BT Retro Cassette Boombox Player Recorder and Converter

The QFX J-220BT Retro Boombox Cassette Player is a robust and versatile retro-styled music machine that also doubles as a recorder and converter.

Amazon

$44.00
$49.99 Save 12%

Best Buy

$59.99
 

Target

$61.99
$75.99 Save 18%

Best Budget: SEMIER SM-138 Retro Boombox Cassette Player

Photo of SEMIER Retro Boombox Cassette Player on a white background.
SEMIER

Pros

  • Affordable boombox cassette player with auto stop function
  • Retro-styled with a premium finish and carry handle
  • AM/FM radio function and both DC and AC-powered

Cons

  • Sound can be better

Who says you have to go broke just to buy a retro boombox cassette player? Certainly not the SEMIER SM-138 Retro Boombox Cassette Player, our top pick for the best budget retro boombox cassette player. This budget-friendly audio player easily looks both vintage and premium at the same time without breaking a sweat. Isn’t that just so sweet!

Even sweeter is the fact that this budget ghetto blaster also doubles as an AM/FM radio stereo, so you can jam to your favorite songs on your favorite stations via its large horn speaker. It has all the physical buttons you need where you need them, a rod antenna, a big read dial, an indicator, a 3.5-millimeter audio jack, a portable handle, and auto stop function, among others. It is both AC and battery-powered.

Best Budget

SEMIER SM-138 Retro Boombox Cassette Player

The SEMIER SM-180 is a solid retro boombox cassette player that is both affordable and enjoyable in one breath.

Amazon

$37.99
$39.99 Save 5%

Best Premium: Victrola VBB-10-SLV 1980s Retro Bluetooth Boombox With Cassette Player

Victrola 1980s Retro Bluetooth Boombox Cassette Player with carry handle and antenna on a white background..
Victrola

Pros

  • Strong 80s style retro vibes
  • Bluetooth support with LCD and LED indicators, and USB/SD slots
  • Four front-facing speakers with aux-in/RCA output

Cons

  • Function buttons appear delicate
  • Sound is good but can be better

Even though we love the SEMIER SM-138 Retro Boombox Cassette Player, we cannot but also recommend the premium Victrola 1980s Retro Bluetooth Boombox Cassette Player. Although it costs a lot more, it also comes with extra features. And by the way, Victrola also makes some of the best portable record players on the market. This rich retro boombox cassette player certainly looks the part.

Looks apart, it also features an AM/FM radio, rod antenna, large dials, backlit tuners, LCD timer, LED indicators, a central tape deck (with all the right buttons in the right places), four front-facing speakers, USB/SD slots, aux-in/RCA output/audio jack, and a portable carry handle, among others. It is also AC and battery-powered and supports wired and wireless streaming via Bluetooth.

Best Premium

Victrola VBB-10-SLV 1980s Retro Bluetooth Boombox With Cassette Player

The Victrola 1980s Retro Boombox Cassette Player is a reliable retro-themed sound machine that knows and does its job quite well.

Amazon

Best With Bluetooth: Riptunes RACR400BTK Bluetooth Cassette Boombox Player

Vintage-styled Riptunes Bluetooth Cassette Boombox Player on a white background.
Riptunes

Pros

  • Vintage 80s to 90s vibes with Bluetooth connectivity, and available in multiple colors
  • Cassette player and recorder with 4-band radio stereo
  • Volume and bass controls, USB/SD slots, and aux-in jack

Cons

  • Good sound, but not great sound

Speaking of Bluetooth, if you’re big on wireless streaming via Bluetooth, then we recommend the Riptunes Bluetooth Cassette Boombox Player. This vintage-styled boombox takes retro to a whole new level. It is sure to get heads turning (and nodding), tongues wagging, and feet dancing. Available in red, black, yellow, and silver, it’s worth its weight in gold.

It features a cassette player (as expected with all those physical buttons we’ve come to love), a recorder, a four-band  (AM, FM, SW1, SW2) radio stereo, volume and bass controls, a prominent functions switch, USB port, SD slot, aux-in/audio jack, and of course wireless Bluetooth connectivity, among others. It comes with a folding carry handle and uses AC/DC power.

Best With Bluetooth

Riptunes RACR400BTK Bluetooth Cassette Boombox Player

If you love to stream your music wirelessly via Bluetooth, this vintage-styled Riptunes Bluetooth Boombox Cassette Player will thrill you.

Amazon

$44.97
 

Best With CD Player: Studebaker SB2135BG Portable Boombox CD/Cassette Player

Lateral view of Studebaker Portable Boombox CD-Cassette Player on a white background.
Studebaker

Pros

  • Retro-themed cassette player/recorder (with auto stop) and CD player
  • AM/FM radio functionality with analog tuner and antenna
  • DC and AC-powered with audio jack and a carry handle

Cons

  • Speakers are side-facing
  • Sound can be improved upon

If you thought retro boombox cassette players couldn’t get any better, then wait till you meet the Studebaker SB2135BG Portable CD/Cassette Player, our top pick for the best boombox CD/cassette player. This retro-themed multi-player features a top-loading CD player (CD-R/RW compatible) with 20 programmable tracks. It has front-facing control buttons and switches.

It also doubles as a cassette tape player and recorder with a built-in microphone, auto-stop, and automatic record level control. The tape player has its own dedicated buttons different from the CD player’s. It also doubles as an AM/FM radio stereo with an analog tuner and a rod antenna, has a 3.5-millimeter audio jack, a carry handle, and is AC/DC-powered.

Best With CD Player

Studebaker SB2135BG Portable Boombox CD/Cassette Player

The Studebaker Portable Boombox Player is an all-in-one sound machine featuring a cassette player and recorder, a CD player, and an AM/FM radio.

Amazon

$94.50
$129.99 Save 27%

Best Buy

$94.99
 

Target

$94.99
 

