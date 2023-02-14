Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

We Wish Samsung Would Steal More Great iPhone Features Like This

The Galaxy S23 gains Apple's background-removal tool.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
1 min read
Someone taking a photo with a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone.
Justin Duino / Review Geek

The One UI 5.1 update is now rolling out to Samsung Galaxy smartphones, and it includes an exclusive feature for new S23 devices—the ability to remove a photo’s background in a single tap. This feature was shamelessly stolen from iOS, but you won’t hear me complaining.

To use the Galaxy S23’s image-clipping tool, simply open a photo in the Samsung Gallery app. Then, tap and hold the subject of your photo. It will lift away from the background, and a small menu will give you the option to copy, share, or save the clipped photo. (It also works on paused videos.)

1 of 3
Image Gallery Slide, Number 1
An unedited photo of a TV remote. We will remove its background using the Galaxy S23's clipping feature.
Before clipping. Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek
Clipped image of a TV remote from Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone.
After clipping. The background is removed, though it isn't perfect. Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek
I’m glad to see this feature on an Android phone, and I don’t care that it’s identical to the iPhone’s image-clipping tool. But maybe I’m biased; the iOS image-clipping tool was my favorite new technology of 2022. I love that I can turn clipped images into digital stickers, or toss them into my notes or documents. It’s fun and genuinely useful!

Google Preps Another Find My Device Feature to Take on Apple
RELATEDGoogle Preps Another Find My Device Feature to Take on Apple

Additionally, the One UI 5.1 update also steals Apple’s “extract text from images” feature. It allows you to highlight and copy text from screenshots or photos—very cool, although Samsung phones still can’t pull text from video.

Still, I should note that Samsung’s background removal algorithm is a bit spotty. Our Galaxy S23 Ultra failed to fully remove the background from an image of a TV remote, and you can see the results above.

I hope that Samsung (and other Android brands) continue stealing Apple’s features. One thing on my wishlist is the iPhone’s “Shared with You” system, which automatically places photos, links, and other data from your Messages into relevant apps. So, if someone texts you a link to a website, it’ll show up in a little bubble on your Safari start page.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Grab the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra today and score a free storage upgrade, plus an Amazon gift card.

Amazon

$1199.99
$1479.99 Save 19%

Source: Samsung via 9to5Google

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team.