News

Maybe the Pixel 7 Won’t Suck at Scrolling Anymore

An important bug fix is coming soon.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news.

| 1 min read
The default Google Pixel 7 home screen.
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are pretty great, but they’re not without problems. However, it looks like Google finally acknowledged one of its biggest issues and claimed a fix is coming soon.

We’ve seen complaints about battery life, eSIM problems, and screen glitches. And while Google’s fixed most of those, the biggest issue for most is that scrolling is awful on the phone. The screen is jittery or inconsistent, and users all over Reddit have reported Pixel 7 Pro screen scrolling glitches and lag since as far back as the launch in October.

However, we have some good news. The Pixel 7 might not suck at scrolling after the March or April Pixel Drop. AndroidPolice spotted an engineer officially responding to the screen glitch problem on Google’s issue tracker forum. Saying, “we are aware of this issue and working on improvements for an upcoming software update.”

It’s worth noting that most users complaining about screen issues have the Pixel 7 Pro, but we’ve seen several similar comments for the regular Pixel 7. Thankfully, it looks like Google is finally ready to make things right.

For now, owners can try heading into settings and disabling the “smooth scrolling” option or installing the latest Android 13 beta, but your best bet is to wait for the next software update from Google. Either way, the Pixel 7 Pro is still one of the best Android phones, and most users love everything it offers. We’ll report back once we know more.

via AndroidPolice

