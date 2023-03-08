iFixit Manta Driver Kit Review: Self Repair, Bit by Bit

8/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage

3 - Strongly Flawed Design

4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons

5 - Acceptably Imperfect

6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale

7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class

8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes

9 - Shut Up And Take My Money

10 - Absolute Design Nirvana Rating: Price: $70

Are you still throwing out expensive gadgets that just need a simple fix? With the right tools, like those in the iFixit Manta Driver Kit, you can save money, learn your electronics inside and out, and get the most out of the devices you paid for.

If you’re looking for one comprehensive kit to fix up your tech inventory, or even start a repair side hustle, I’d go with iFixit’s Pro Tech Toolkit instead. The Manta Driver Kit is a specialized set of bits that perfectly supplements the repair tools you already have on hand.

Here's What We Like (Almost) every bit your tech screws need

Drivers feel durable and premium

Bit detailing on foam organization plate And What We Don't May need to source parts on top of the kit's price

Some bits are a struggle to get out of the foam

What’s the Deal With Right to Repair?

If you’re unfamiliar with Right to Repair laws, the best time to learn about them was yesterday, but the second best time is right now.

Why should manufacturers be allowed to withhold parts, tools, and information vital to repair the devices you’ve paid for? Take Apple’s Error 53 extravaganza, for example. A number of iPhone 6 and 6s users took their handhelds to third-party repair shops to fix the home button, a small but essential component. Sounds reasonable, right? Something that doesn’t affect the phone’s ability to operate breaks, so you take it in for repair rather than purchase a whole new iPhone.

However, Apple didn’t see it this way. After attempting to update the smartphone, 6 and 6s owners quickly became disgruntled at the sight of an impassable “Error 53” code. This was Apple’s way of asserting, “you may have paid for the phone, but we own the right to dictate when, where, and how it gets repaired.”

Right to Repair laws fight this notion tooth and nail. They say everyone should be able to maintain the gadgets they own themselves (or easily seek out third-party help), and that tech giants ought to offer parts and tools required for repair.

Not only is this better for you, but it’s also better for the planet. The U.S. alone threw out 6,918 tonnes of e-waste in 2019. How much of that was a result of planned obsolescence, and how many of those devices just needed a 30-minute fix to be good as new?

Toolkits like the Manta Driver kit are crucial in the upkeep of your devices and the prevention of waste creation in landfills and oceans.

In the Kit: Bits and Drivers

Steel bits : 112 assorted 4mm and 1/4in bits

: 112 assorted 4mm and 1/4in bits Anodized aluminum drivers: 1x 5.5in, 1x 6.25in

1x 5.5in, 1x 6.25in Weight: 2lbs (0.91kg)

This toolkit is a little different from the others in iFixit’s inventory. Rather than an array of tools for a variety of situations, the Manta Driver Kit zeroes in on premium anodized aluminum drivers and over 100 steel bits.

This is why I think if you’re looking for a comprehensive, bang-for-your-buck set of tools, you should go for the iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit instead. But, if you already have a set of tools and your aim is to expand coverage to (almost) every screw in the game, the Manta Driver Kit won’t disappoint.

Whether you need Philips or flathead, pentalobe or tripoint, this kit has you covered. Made of S2 (4mm bits) and 6150 (1/4in bits) steel, the bits feel solid and unwilling to bend under most circumstances. You’d really have to put your back into it to deform them.

I will say the one gripe I have with these bits is that some of them are downright obnoxious to get out of the foam plate themselves (usually the bits for the 6.25in driver). You can twist, pull, or bop them, and they’ll stare at you from the foam plate like, “better luck next time!” I ended up using a nitrile glove to get a bit more grip on those slippery few, and it did the trick.

Note: Check iFixit’s store page for a full list of included screwdriver bits.

There are some upsides to the foam, too. I like that every bit has a mini diagram underneath that labels and depicts which tip you’re reaching for.

As a welcome addition, the bits are also magnetic and slot right into the end of the aluminum drivers. A good screwdriver can’t be overlooked, and certainly won’t be if you’ve had the misfortune of using subpar tools in the past.

Both the 5.5in and 6.25in driver feature a blue rotating end cap that makes twisting in and out easy as can be. Most of the bits themselves (save for a select few) are magnetic, too, so you can keep track of the screws you’re working with.

What Can I Repair With the Manta Driver Toolkit?

If your tech has screws, the Manta Driver Kit has the bits. The only pigeonhole here is whether you have the parts you need for repair—for instance, if you’re replacing your iPhone 13’s camera, you’ll need to check Apple’s Self Service Repair Store to get a hold of the required screws, camera, adhesive, and cowling.

And, if you’re like me and don’t have a compendium of repair knowledge in your head to access when things go awry, what then?

iFixit Repair Guides

iFixit doesn’t want you to go it alone. That’s why the team prepared hundreds of repair guides for almost any household electronic you may need to patch up.

Whether you just dropped your Steam Deck and ruined the screen or can’t seem to figure out how to tighten the steering wheel on your ’88 Ford Bronco, there’s an iFixit guide ready and waiting.

For an all-encompassing list of available guides and parts, head to iFixit’s Repair Guides section.

Should You Buy the iFixit Manta Driver Toolkit?

I think the iFixit Manta Driver Kit is an excellent toolkit if you’re looking to supplement the tools you already have, or your primary repair needs come in the form of a variety of screws. iFixit’s level of craftsmanship is sure to impress, and the selection of bits covers just about anything you could need.

For a more complete repair kit, go with iFixit’s Pro Tech Toolkit, the Essential Electronics Toolkit, or a specialized set like the iPad Fix Kits.

But, for two premium-quality anodized aluminum drivers and over 100 bits, the Manta Driver Kit delivers quality tools to give your tech new life.