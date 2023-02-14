Buying Guides
Joby’s Electric Air Taxi Inches Closer to Commercial Flights

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news.

About Review Geek
| 1 min read
Joby Aviation air taxi
Joby

Joby, an electric aviation company based in Northern California, is leading the charge on electric aircraft and air taxis. After completing several 150-mile test flights and getting its first FAA approval in 2022, the team is gearing up for a commercial launch.

Joby is an eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) manufacturer and has created a unique new aircraft that’s part plane, part drone, can take off upwards instead of down a runway, and will hopefully carry passengers one day. Think of it as Uber for the sky.

Last year, the Federal Aviation Administration awarded the company a Part 135 Air Carrier Certification. However, that’s just one of several essential steps Joby Aviation will need to take before hitting the skies. Now, Joby passed the second stage of its difficult “Type Certification” and is working on the final assembly of its official prototype electric craft.

Joby Fuselage for testing.
Joby

This week, the company confirmed it began final assembly on the “company-conforming” eVTOL craft, a prototype for testing, which will pave the way for more certifications and a final product that’ll pick up paying customers and take to the skies.

You can see the fuselage above, and Joby already has the wing, tail, electric motors, wiring, and more all ready to go. The next step is to assemble everything, start test flights on its “near-final” prototype, and continue receiving certifications.

Joby’s all-electric aircraft has six adjustable rotors to take off upwards, then rotate for flying forward. The plane reportedly reaches top speeds of 200 mph, can travel 150 miles per charge, and carry around four passengers. Thanks to regular FAA reviews and the progress made of late, the company says it’s on track to launch a commercial air taxi service by 2025.

via TechCrunch

