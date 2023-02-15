Buying Guides
IKEA Debuts Smart Home Sensor to Detect Indoor Air Pollution

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
A man touching the IKEA VINDSTYRKA sitting on a kitchen counter.
IKEA

The air you breathe is critical to your overall health. There’s a whole industry of air purifier products that help you keep the atmosphere in your home clean. Now, IKEA is taking it one step further with the VINDSTYRKA air quality sensor, which enables you to track air pollutants in your home.

According to IKEA’s press release announcing VINDSTYRKA, indoor air can be just as polluted as the air outdoors. Many people don’t understand the risk of air pollution in their homes, especially particulate matter (PM2.5) that can’t be seen with the naked eye. VINDSTYRKA displays PM2.5 levels, along with humidity temperature and TVOC (total volatile organic compound), to give you a more complete picture of the air quality in your home.

In the release, Henrik Telander, Product owner at IKEA of Sweden, stated, “Although we spend most of our time indoors, many of us tend to forget about indoor air pollution. We take for granted that the air in our homes is clean, but small everyday activities like cooking or cleaning can contribute to poor air quality just as much as industry or traffic. With VINDSTYRKA, our ambition has been to create an affordable high-performing air quality sensor to help our customers become more aware of the quality of the air they breathe in their homes.”

Did You Know That Smart Air Filters Exist?
RELATEDDid You Know That Smart Air Filters Exist?

VINDSTYRKA is a stand-alone product and only can detect pollution in the home; therefore, it can’t do anything on its own to clean dirty air. However, TechRadar reports that VINDSTYRKA connects to IKEA’s new Matter-ready Dirigera smart home hub. This means that you can potentially connect it to your other smart home devices, such as fans and air purifiers, and program them to automatically turn on when particulate matter levels reach an unacceptable level.

IKEA plans to make VINDSTYRKA available to the general public in April 2023.

Sources: IKEA, TechRadar

