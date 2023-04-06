Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Audeze Filter Review: A Great Speakerphone, but Do You Need It?
KeePassXC Password Manager Review: New and Improved?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

The Best USB-C to HDMI Converters of 2023

Oldnature_picker/Shutterstock.com
🕚 Updated March 2023
Joy Okumoko
Joy Okumoko
Freelance Writer

Joy Okumoko has been writing about Android, phones, browsers, the internet, and technology in general for over two years. She writes for Review Geek and has written for MakeUseOf, KnowTechie, and MakeTechEasier. Read more...

About Review Geek

| 6 min read

Most devices like TVs, game consoles, PCs, and projectors feature an HDMI port. This allows you to transmit UHD audio and video. However, smaller everyday gadgets like smartphones and tablets often lack an HDMI port. But thanks to the HDMI Alt Mode, you can now easily connect to HDMI via USB-C.

Scroll Table to Left
  Best Short Length Best Budget With Nylon Braid Best for Apple Best USB-C to Dual HDMI Best Multi-Port
 
  Anker
Anker AK-A83120A1 USB-C to HDMI Converter 		Uni
Uni USB-C to HDMI Converter 		Apple
Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter 		Selore
Selore & S Global SEUC0703 USB-C to Dual HDMI Adapter 		ZMUIPNG
ZMUIPNG ZM1822 USB Docking Station
 
Amazon

$14.99
$17.99 Save 17%
Amazon

$17.99
$23.99 Save 25%
Amazon

$60.00
$69.00 Save 13%
Amazon

$29.99
 
Amazon

$53.58
$76.99 Save 30%

Our SummaryThe Anker USB-C to HDMI Converter is small but mighty at only 0.5 feet yet delivering crispy clear 4K resolution at 60Hertz refresh rate.The Uni USB-C to HDMI Converter is a budget-friendly adapter that supports HDMI 2.0 while easily delivering HD 4K resolution at 60 Hertz refresh rate.The Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter is ideal for owners/users of Apple products.Got two HDMI displays to connect to? Then get the Selore & S global USB-C to Dual HDMI adapter.The ZMUIPNG USB Docking Station is a multi-port USB hub that also features a USB-C to HDMI adapter, among others.
Pros✓ Short-length male-to-female connector ideal for mobile devices
✓ Aluminum-coated with hard-wearing braided nylon
✓ 4K at 60 Hertz capable		✓ Budget-friendly, efficient, and capable USB-C to HDMI Converter
✓ Multi-feet length, nylon braided and Thunderbolt 3/4 compatible
✓ HDMI 2.0 support with 4K resolution at 60 Hertz		✓ Made by Apple primarily for supported Apple devices
✓ Mutifunctional for external display, syncing, file-sharing, and charging your devices
✓ 4K resolution at 60 Hertz with Thunderbolt 3 support		✓ Dual HDMI support
✓ 4K at 60 Hertz or 4K at 30 Hertz in dual HDMI mode
✓ Male-to-female USB-C to HDMI connector		✓ Versatile 14-in-1 adapter/converter for multiple uses
✓ 4K at 60 Hertz support for USB-C to HDMI mode
✓ Dual HDMI ports with triple VGA ports, among others
Cons✗ Not ideal for stationary devices requiring longer cable length✗ Uni-directional✗ Pricey (as expected)✗ Only supports devices with type C ports that support video output or DP Alt Mode✗ Only functions with laptops with in-built USB ports
Scroll Table to Right
Review Geek's expert staff has decades of experience testing and reviewing products. Our recommendations come from countless hours of digging into every product to find its strengths and weaknesses. We then compare that with other related products to help you find the best one for your needs. All of our reviews and product recommendations are done without bias, and we never accept payment in exchange for a review or recommendation. Read More »
Table of Contents

What to Look For in a USB-C to HDMI Converter
Best Short Length: Anker AK-A83120A1 USB-C to HDMI Converter
Best Budget With Nylon Braid: Uni USB-C to HDMI Converter
Best for Apple: Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter
Best USB-C to Dual HDMI: Selore & S Global SEUC0703 USB-C to Dual HDMI Adapter
Best Multi-Port: ZMUIPNG ZM1822 USB Docking Station

The Best USB-C to HDMI Converters of 2023

USB-C to HDMI cable sitting on a surface.
Oldnature_picker/Shutterstock.com

As expected, there are hundreds of USB-C to HDMI adaptors to choose from. If you’re unfamiliar with this piece of tech, you could end up buying crap, but not while we’re here. We’ve done the hard work and selected the best USB-C to HDMI converters for you. So, sit back, relax, and check out what we found.

What to Look For in a USB-C to HDMI Converter

Before you spend on a new USB-C to HDMI adaptor, spend a few minutes learning about the key factors to consider when buying a USB-C to HDMI converter.

  • DP Alt Mode Support: DisplayPort Over Alt Mode (DP Alt Mode) allows a USB-C-equipped device to connect directly to a display or monitor. Confirm that the connected USB-C port supports DP Alt Mode. To do so, consult the user manual, seller, or manufacturer’s website.
  • Compatible Devices: Not all USB-C to HDMI adapters work with all devices. Ensure that your device is compatible with your preferred USB-C to HDMI adapter. Manufacturers often include a  list of (in)compatible devices.
  • HDMI Version: Current versions of HDMI include 1.0, 1.1, 1.2, 1.2a, 1.3, 1.4, 2.0, 2.0a, 2.0b, HDMI 2.1, and HDMI 2.1a. Most of the USB-C to HDMI adapters in this roundup are HDMI 2.0 meaning they’re backward compatible with lower versions.
  • Resolution: HDMI 2.0 cables can conveniently deliver 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) resolution @60 Hertz refresh rate with up to 18Gbps bandwidth. These specs are more than sufficient for many use cases including external display and gaming.

Best Short Length: Anker AK-A83120A1 USB-C to HDMI Converter

Anker USB-C to HDMI Converter on a white background
Anker

Pros

  • Short-length male-to-female connector ideal for mobile devices
  • Aluminum-coated with hard-wearing braided nylon
  • 4K at 60 Hertz capable

Cons

  • Not ideal for stationary devices requiring longer cable length

The best USB-C to HDMI adapters aren’t always long. For instance, the Anker USB-C to HDMI Converter is only 0.5 feet long. This 4K HDMI male-to-female connector allows you to hook up your compatible portable devices to larger displays or TVs. It is compatible with a wide range of devices including certain MacBooks, iPads, Pixelbook, Dell XPS, and more.

Add More HDMI Ports To Your TV With These Switches
RELATEDAdd More HDMI Ports To Your TV With These Switches

Aluminum-coated, this plug-and-play adapter allows you to easily connect to any TV or display with an HDMI port for vivid videos at crispy clear 4K resolution at 60 Hertz refresh rate. Measuring 1.97 x 0.85 x 0.45 inches, it is lightweight and comes with twisted hard-wearing braided nylon to withstand the twists and tugs of daily use.

Best Short Length

Anker AK-A83120A1 USB-C to HDMI Converter

The Anker USB-C to HDMI Converter is small but mighty at only 0.5 feet yet delivering crispy clear 4K resolution at 60Hertz refresh rate.

Amazon

$14.99
$17.99 Save 17%

Anker

$14.99
$17.99 Save 17%

Best Budget With Nylon Braid: Uni USB-C to HDMI Converter

Uni USB-C to HDMI Converter on a white background
Uni

Pros

  • Budget-friendly, efficient, and capable USB-C to HDMI Converter
  • Multi-feet length, nylon braided and Thunderbolt 3/4 compatible
  • HDMI 2.0 support with 4K resolution at 60 Hertz

Cons

  • Uni-directional

If you’re looking for the best budget USB-C to HDMI adapter then go for the Uni USB-C to HDMI Adapter. This sturdy six-foot converter is Thunderbolt 4/3 compatible and produces vivid 4K resolution at 60 Hertz and is also available in 3, 10, and 15-feet lengths. It is compatible with Apple MacBook devices, iPad Pro 2021, Microsoft Surface Book 2, Samsung Galaxy S22, TVs, and projectors, among others.

The Best HDMI Extenders of 2022
RELATEDThe Best HDMI Extenders of 2022

The Uni USB-C to HDMI converter is plug-and-play,  supports HDMI 2.0,  is uni-directional, and works in Mirror or Extend Mode. This male-to-female connector allows you to instantly convert your laptop or phone’s USB-C port into an HDMI port. Also, thanks to its long nylon-braided cable, it can stretch far without fraying, heating up, or kinking. It measures 8.7 x 2.4 x 0.7 inches and weighs just 2.7 ounces.

Best Budget With Nylon Braid

Uni USB-C to HDMI Converter

The Uni USB-C to HDMI Converter is a budget-friendly adapter that supports HDMI 2.0 while easily delivering HD 4K resolution at 60 Hertz refresh rate.

Amazon

$17.99
$23.99 Save 25%

Best for Apple: Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter

White Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter on a white background
Apple

Pros

  • Made by Apple primarily for supported Apple devices
  • Mutifunctional for external display, syncing, file-sharing, and charging your devices
  • 4K resolution at 60 Hertz with Thunderbolt 3 support

Cons

  • Pricey (as expected)

For Apple device owners looking to get a compatible USB-C to HDMI cable, the Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter is your best choice. It lets you seamlessly connect your USB-C-enabled Mac or supported iPad to an HDMI display or monitor for the most vivid and crispy clear 4K resolution at 60 Hertz output. It also allows you to simultaneously connect a standard USB device and a USB-C charging cable.

Why USB-C Isn't the One Port to Rule Them All (Yet)
RELATEDWhy USB-C Isn't the One Port to Rule Them All (Yet)

Once you connect the Multiport Adapter to the USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 port on your Mac or supported iPad model, you can hook up your HDMI cable to the adapter for next-level HD audio and video experience. Whether for external display, syncing, file sharing, or charging, this device has got you covered. Made and sold by Apple, the AV Multiport Adapter measures 2.6 x 0.67 x 6.1 inches and weighs just 0.8 ounces.

Best for Apple

Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter

The Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter is ideal for owners/users of Apple products.

Amazon

$60.00
$69.00 Save 13%

Best Buy

$69.99
 

Adorama

$74.99
 

Best USB-C to Dual HDMI: Selore & S Global SEUC0703 USB-C to Dual HDMI Adapter

Selore S Global USB-C to Dual HDMI Adapter on a white background
Selore

Pros

  • Dual HDMI support
  • 4K at 60 Hertz or 4K at 30 Hertz in dual HDMI mode
  • Male-to-female USB-C to HDMI connector

Cons

  • Only supports devices with type C ports that support video output or DP Alt Mode

What if you want to simultaneously hook up your USB-C compatible device to two HDMI displays or monitors, such as your TV and projector screen? In that case, the best USB-C to HDMI adapter for you is the Selore & S Global USB-C to Dual HDMI Adapter. This powerful plug-and-play dual HDMI adapter lets you seamlessly enjoy 4K UHD resolution at 60 Hertz or mirror dual 4K at 30 Hertz screens for Macs.

The Best Power Strips With USB-C to Charge All Your Gadgets
RELATEDThe Best Power Strips With USB-C to Charge All Your Gadgets

Not only will this male-to-female USB-C to dual HDMI adapter save you the cost of buying two separate USB-C to HDMI adapters, but it also improves cable management. It also allows you to extend dual HD screens for supported Windows devices (not Macs). Note that this unit only works with devices with type C ports that support video output or DP Alt Mode. It measures 2.5 x 2.4 x 0.6 inches and weighs 2.08 ounces.

Best USB-C to Dual HDMI

Selore & S Global SEUC0703 USB-C to Dual HDMI Adapter

Got two HDMI displays to connect to? Then get the Selore & S global USB-C to Dual HDMI adapter.

Amazon

$29.99
 

Best Multi-Port: ZMUIPNG ZM1822 USB Docking Station

ZMUIPNG USB-C Docking Station With Dual HDMI on white background
ZMUIPNG

Pros

  • Versatile 14-in-1 adapter/converter for multiple uses
  • 4K at 60 Hertz support for USB-C to HDMI mode
  • Dual HDMI ports with triple VGA ports, among others

Cons

  • Only functions with laptops with in-built USB ports

While the Apple Multiport Adapter and the Selore & S Global USB-C to Dual HDMI adapter both feature multiple connection options, the ZMUIPNG USB Docking Station is the best Multi-Port USB-C to HDMI adapter. Also doubling as a USB docking station, this versatile 14-in-1 adapter lets you easily connect up to 14 different devices at once. It features dual HDMI ports, five USB ports, a VGA port, an Ethernet port, SD card slot, and more.

The 4 Best USB-C Video Cables for 2022
RELATEDThe 4 Best USB-C Video Cables for 2022

It supports 4K UHD resolution at 60 Hertz triple display while extending from only one HDMI  for Windows systems with DP 1.4. Among its five USB ports, one is a data port with up to 5Gbps data speed and the other is a PD port supporting up to 100 Watts Power Delivery for lightning-fast fast-charging.  This unit only functions with laptops with in-built USB ports. It measures 0.59 x 3.54 x 6.69 inches and weighs 3.53 ounces.

Best Multi-Port

ZMUIPNG ZM1822 USB Docking Station

The ZMUIPNG USB Docking Station is a multi-port USB hub that also features a USB-C to HDMI adapter, among others.

Amazon

$53.58
$76.99 Save 30%

Joy Okumoko Joy Okumoko
Joy Okumoko has been writing about Android, phones, browsers, the internet, and technology in general for over two years. She writes for Review Geek and has written for MakeUseOf, KnowTechie, and MakeTechEasier. Read Full Bio »