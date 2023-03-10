The Shrimp Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review: A Quality Problem Solver

7/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

The Shimp Mechanical Gaming Keyboard solves problems gamers likely don’t even consider, and it does so with high-quality mechanical inputs and fun RGB lighting. However, with so many essential keys missing, the board is very specific in who it will benefit. Those that do are in for a clicky treat.

As a gamer, I’m always looking for the next “best thing” the industry has to throw our way. Often we’re inundated with accessories and peripherals that all do the same thing, each one touting an iota of a difference that barely justifies owning yet another headset or controller. That’s not quite the case for The Shrimp, a 25-key mechanical board that looks more gimmicky than it is. The shrunken board is as clicky as they come, and its RGB features are vibrant and bold. But focusing on its minor facets overlooks the main draw of this unique keyboard.

With only 25 keys, the Shrimp is a much more manageable PC gaming peripheral, allowing you to arrange your wrist and arm for maximum comfort. There’s certainly a learning curve, and going from a standard board to a smaller layout can feel awkward at first, but mastering the Shrimp does add value to play sessions.

Here's What We Like Easy to travel with

Promotes more comfortable gaming

Clicky, satisfying, and responsive keys

Included magnetic wrist rest attaches to board And What We Don't No macro support

May be a little too limited

Build does feel a little cheap

Wrist rest could use a little more padding

Design: Maximizing Gamer Comfort

Weight: 1.32lbs (0.6kg)

1.32lbs (0.6kg) Dimensions (w/out rest): 5.5 x 5 x 1in (14 x 12.7 x 2.5cm)

5.5 x 5 x 1in (14 x 12.7 x 2.5cm) Dimensions (w/ rest): 5.5 x 8.8 x 1in (14 x 19.3 x 2.5cm)

5.5 x 8.8 x 1in (14 x 19.3 x 2.5cm) Detachable Cable: Rubber, USB-C to USB-A

It wasn’t until I started using The Shrimp that I realized PC gaming is a little uncomfortable for me. As someone with carpal tunnel syndrome, I often need to take breaks from my keyboard to stave off bouts of obnoxious tingling.

Being forced into resting my wrist at one angle just for that WASD configuration leads to stiffness and, depending on how long I play for, swelling at the median nerve. My primary keyboard is heavy and clunky, and there’s little room for maneuvering to a more comfortable angle. Not to sound like an infomercial, but The Shrimp helped me rectify all of that.

Because the mechanical keyboard is so small, I can move it as I need to maximize comfort. To test just how different my comfort level was between the two boards, I marathoned “Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed” for four hours.

While I’d typically have to give my wrist a break even just an hour in, using The Shrimp, I was able to make it the full four hours without tending to discomfort. The key was being able to make slight adjustments in angle as time wore on to alleviate pressure.

Being able to shift and move during play may sound like an “old gamer” concern, but it’s really something a younger audience should consider. The more time you spend typing away or enjoying mouse and keyboard gaming, the more at risk of nuisances like carpal tunnel you will be. The occasional shift in how your wrist is angled and the Shrimp’s included sturdy wrist rest help mitigate these factors.

Clicky and Responsive

The Shrimp is like most mechanical keyboards I’ve used, with a few twists. The oversized lettering may not be entirely necessary, but when illuminated by the vibrant RGB backlighting, it really comes to life in ways that some RGB boards fail to. The Cherry profile keycaps are comfortable beneath your fingers, and everything feels naturally shaped to the human hand.

Now, the real question is: “Is it clicky?” Yes, it absolutely is. The yellow Gateron G Pro mechanical switches offer a satisfying, deep click, which is a nice contrast to the harsher clacks of the Keychron Q8 I typically use.

Whereas the Q8 has elicited several comments as to how loud my keyboard is during online play, the Shrimp hasn’t received the same criticism.

A Style for All Tastes

The Shrimp does its best to fit most aesthetics with four visually different boards. The monochrome model blends grays, whites, and blacks for a sleek, standard appearance, while the Pinkey and Vitello boards emphasize pink and whites with accents of orange or blue. For something a bit more colorful, the Bomber model is a mix of pastel blue and orange with touches of yellow and green alongside a graffiti-printed wrist wrest.

While I’m not typically one to go for anything but a black keyboard, the white Vitello was a little too clean and bright not to have on my desk.

Made for On-the-Go Gamers

The Shrimp isn’t just about comfort, though that was its greatest value to me. As someone who once frequented local gaming tournaments and remembers my heyday of gaming with friends, I see the need for a board that’s 20% the size of a standard option. It’s lightweight at just over 1.3lbs (0.6kg) and compact enough to fit in a small backpack or laptop bag easily. It uses a detachable USB-C to USB-A cord and works with any Windows PC or PS4/PS5. Unfortunately, The Shrimp is not Mac-compatible.

Too Few Keys?

Switch type : Gateron G Pro mechanical

: Gateron G Pro mechanical Number of Keys: 25

I haven’t come across a scenario yet, but I know there’s one out there where The Shrimp’s 25 keys would be too limiting.

Of course, it helps that my Logitech G502 mouse has a few programmable buttons, but games like “Resident Evil Village,” “Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed,” and even more involved titles like “Elden Ring” all worked with the board, granted a few reassignments for some titles were needed. Even without the mouse buttons, I’d have been able to fit all the needed keys on the one board.

To make up for the limited keyset, The Shrimp included an Fn key with inputs for media players, RGB speed adjustment and mode cycle, and F1 through F5 keys. It’s not incredibly helpful while in-game, and the board lacks any way to set macros that could expand input options even further.

More options for customization would have been a nice touch, though it’s not a dealbreaker considering 25 keys do cover a surprisingly decent amount of ground.

Should You Buy The Shrimp Mechanical Keyboard?

One of the biggest issues with The Shrimp Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is that it will appeal to a very specific audience. It’s not going to resonate with every gamer, as its limited keyset makes it a tough sell for those that need a broader range of keys to game with. Players that travel often, be it for tournaments or to game at a friend’s home, will find the most value in the board. Others that find a standard board too clunky and uncomfortable will have their own positive experience.

As much as I love the look and feel of The Shrimp, its price tag is a little high. You can find a full-sized mechanical keyboard for just a little more. However, the Shrimp isn’t trying to replace the standard board; it’s more of a supplement for those that need it. For example, I will be using it to help alleviate the discomfort in my wrist during longer play sessions. It has its purpose, and it’s an important one.

Getting past the price and the small audience, The Shrimp is a wonderful, well-built desktop accessory. The Cherry profile and Gateron G Pro switches lend to a very comfortable and satisfying user experience, which has really made me want to upgrade my PC and focus more on mouse and keyboard gaming. Being able to create macros and more customization would have been a nice touch, but from my experience, there’s enough to the board that not having the option isn’t a big letdown.

I really didn’t expect to appreciate The Shrimp as much as I did, but I am more than pleased with how the small board has improved PC gaming for me.