Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
BLUETTI AC200MAX Expandable Power Station Review: Heavy, Pricey, and Worth It
Keychron M3 Wireless Mouse Review: All Bases Covered
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Ford Puts F-150 Lightning Deliveries on Hold Over Battery Issues

A potential battery issue shut down production lines too.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Ford F-150 Lightning EV on a dirt trail.
Ford

If you’re awaiting delivery of a new Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck, we have bad news. This week Ford initiated a nationwide “stop shipment” order and halted production over battery-related issues.

From what we’re hearing, this “potential problem” doesn’t affect current vehicles available for sale, so Ford didn’t issue a stop-sale order. However, production and in-transit vehicles were halted as Ford investigated the issue.

According to the automaker, a vehicle displayed a potential issue during the pre-delivery quality inspection. As a result, Ford started a root cause analysis to find out more details on the situation. It’s worth mentioning that the problem doesn’t affect current vehicles already delivered, as those passed the pre-delivery inspection.

Ford Issues F-150 Lightning Recall Over Tire Safety Issue
RELATEDFord Issues F-150 Lightning Recall Over Tire Safety Issue

As a result, the stoppage only applies to trucks in transit or being manufacturered on the assembly lines. According to MotorAuthority, Ford didn’t disclose the potential problem. Furthermore, Ford didn’t state how many vehicles could be affected.

We’re unsure what’s happening but expect to receive some clarification in the coming days or weeks. Inventory is already impossible to find on dealer lots, and this setback will only make things worse. For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

via DriveTeslaCanada

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »